VERMONTVILLE — Vermontville Maple Valley nipped Perry 5-4 Wednesday in Greater Lansing Activities Conference play.
Blake Lantis and Andrew McConnell each stroked three hits for the Ramblers, who outhit the Lions 10-3.
Anthony Lewis took the loss in relief for Perry. He worked 2/3 of an inning and gave up one run, one hit and four walks.
Maple Valley broke a 4-4 tie with one run in the bottom of the sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.