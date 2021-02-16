BYRON — The Byron girls varsity basketball team will be honoring all seven of its class of 2021 seniors Wednesday during a 7 p.m. contest against Webberville at Byron.
After working out an arrangement with Webberville, special team member Abby Thomas will get into play in the fourth quarter and score a basket. The Senior Night ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m.
“Abby has known this group of seniors since kindergarten and has been a part of this basketball team since fifth grade, but this is the first time since the eighth grade that she will actually get to play in a game,” Byron head coach Theresa Marvin said.
The game was originally scheduled for Monday, but due to weather conditions it was moved to Wednesday.
