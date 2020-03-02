BYRON — It’s been a great season so far for Byron’s girls basketball team.
With a 61-13 victory over Otisville LakeVille Friday, the Eagles secured their 19th win and set a new school record for regular-season victories. Byron also won the Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference outright, going 14-0 in conference play.
The Eagles are hoping they can continue to make school history by taking home their first district title.
“We’ve always fallen into districts with really tough competition and teams,” Eagles head coach Theresa Marvin said. “(But) it’s a new season, years past don’t mean anything and we just have to take (districts) one game at a time.”
Byron has been one-and-done in eight straight districts and 10 of its past 11 — and that doesn’t include the 2008-09 season, when the Eagles were disqualified for playing 21 regular-season games. The last time Byron played more than one district game was 2011, when the Eagles beat Burton Atherton before losing to Burton Bendle.
The Eagles have won at least 16 games in each of the past three seasons, but the result in the tournament has been the same — a first-round exit.
“We use those (district losses) as motivation,” Byron’s Haley Hooley said. “We were in this position last year, we know what we need to do to win and we don’t dread (districts) because we lost (last year). We think that we’re got going to get it this year.”
Fellow senior Reagan Forgie said the biggest key to postseason success is for the team to keep performing like it has all season.
“We just need to stay focused and keep up what we’ve been doing all year; play basketball and have fun,” she said. ” That’s been the key to all our wins this year.”
Marvin has the utmost confidence that this year’s team can accomplish the goals they set out at the beginning of the year.
“I believe they can do it, they’re capable of playing with the best teams in the state when they play their best basketball and when they play together. We’ve prepared them, as a coaching staff, and next week for us (coaches) should just be able to sit down on the bench and watch what they can do.”
2020 Girls Basketball District Preview
Division 2 District 40 at Chesaning
Schedule: Today — Corunna vs. Chesaning, 6 p.m. Wednesday — Chesaning/Corunna vs. Owosso, 5:30 p.m.; Durand vs. Ovid-Elsie, 7 p.m. Friday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Corunna
Record: 10-10, 5-4 Flint Metro League Stars
Players to watch: Ellie Toney (18.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg); Sydnie Gillet (10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg)
Outlook: Cavs coach Ron Birchmeier hopes his team can use the lessons from a year’s worth of development to carry Corunna to victory in districts. They face a significant challenge right off the bat as they take on top-seeded Chesaning before a potential third game with crosstown rival Owosso, which drew a bye.
“The records are 0-0, whoever plays the hardest and makes fewer mistakes will win the game,” Birchmeier said.
Chesaning
Record: 16-4, 12-2 MMAC
Player to watch: Sidnee Struck (8.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 apg)
Outlook: Despite being the top team going into districts, securing a title will be no easy task for Chesaning. Working in the Indians’ favor is an elite defense that has held opponents to an average of 25.5 points per game. More recently, Chesaning’s outside shooting has come together after it had been a weak point for the team for most of the season.
Owosso
Record: 2-18, 2-7 Flint Metro League Stars
Players to watch: Reyn Tuttle (10.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg); Alaynie Drury (7.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg)
Outlook: Owosso ended the regular season with a 40-37 loss Corunna. The Trojans have had a rough season overall, but co-coach Jeremy Dwyer says his team is close to putting together a complete game. Owosso has a bye and awaits the winner of Corunna/Chesaning on Wednesday.
Durand
Record: 7-12, 5-9 MMAC
Top player(s): Jordyn Lawrence (13.0 ppg, 2.2 spg)
Outlook: The Railroaders enter the postseason down three starters, including all-conference point guard Kennedy Pawloski due to injury. Also working against the Railroaders is their lack of experience. The team’s backcourt, because of the injury situation, will feature all freshmen.
Durand opens the postseason Wednesday against one of the top teams in Ovid-Elsie. If the Railroaders can’t control the tempo and get some frontcourt help, they could be in for a short postseason.
Ovid-Elsie
Record: 14-6, 9-5 MMAC
Top players: Lauren Barton (13.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.4 spg); Caitlyn Walter (11.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg)
Outlook: After a 3-3 start, the Marauders won six of their last seven games. Despite having a fairly young team, Ovid-Elsie features a balanced scoring attack that averages 45 points a night. That youth could also provide a challenge for O-E as only a few players have postseason experience.
Division 3 District 95 at Vassar
Schedule: Today — St. Charles at Valley Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.; Montrose at Reese, 7:30 p.m.; New Lothrop at Vassar, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday — St. Charles/Valley Lutheran vs. Reese/Montrose, 6 p.m.; New Lothrop/Vassar vs. Hemlock, 7:30 p.m. Friday — Championship, 7:30 p.m.
New Lothrop
Record: 10-10, 9-5 MMAC
Top player: Brooke Wenzlick (15.3 ppg, 3.5 spg, 2.8 apg)
Outlook: New Lothrop is hoping a tough regular-season schedule helped prepare it for a postseason run. The Hornets’ strong suit is a defense that allowed 35.8 points per game. Outside of Wenzlick, the offense has struggled to score at times. Expect New Lothrop to play tough against whoever it faces, but its offense will determine how long it lasts.
Division 3 District 81 at Dansville
Schedule: Today — Laingsburg vs. Dansville, 5 p.m.; Byron vs. Perry, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday — Laingsburg/Dansville vs. Stockbridge, 5 p.m.; Byron/Perry vs. Bath, 7:30 p.m. Friday — Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Perry
Record: 10-10, 6-6 GLAC
Top players: Alyssa Welsh (19.9 ppg 5.9 rpg, 3.5 spg); Katie Kiger (8.0 ppg 7.8 rpg)
Outlook: Perry faces a tough district after an up and down season. The Ramblers open against Byron, a team that handled Perry 57-34 two weeks ago. In order to pull the upset, Perry will need the whole team to play well and help out star point guard Alyssa Welsh, who moved into seventh on the area’s all-time scoring list last week.
Byron
Record: 19-1, 14-0 MMAC
Top players: Sarah Marvin (19.3 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 3.7 spg, 1.1 bpg); Makayla Clement (15.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.8 apg)
Outlook: Byron’s fields both a very experienced and high-chemistry roster, as the majority of the team’s players have played with each other since fourth grade. The Eagles hope that’s enough to make school history as they pursue their first district title. While Byron will likely be favored against Perry and Bath, Eagles head coach Theresa Marvin says the Eagles “won’t be looking past anyone.”
Laingsburg
Record:13-7, 10-6 CMAC
Top players: Kara Mahoney (13.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 spg); Grace Graham (12.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 6.0 spg)
Outlook: The Wolfpack have title aspirations, but coach Doug Hurst knows that’s only possible if his team can play up to its potential. Laingsburg opens against Dansville (8-12), a sub-.500 team that the Wolfpack beat by a combined 70 points in their two regular-season matchups. Should Laingsburg take care of business there, it would face a talented Stockbridge (16-4) team that won the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Division 4 District 120 at Lansing Christian
Schedule: Today — Lansing Christian vs. Fowler, 6 p.m. Wednesday — Lansing Christian/Fowler vs. Webberville, 5 p.m.; Morrice vs. Portland St. Patrick, 7 p.m. Friday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Morrice
Record: 14-5, 12-2 GAC
Top players: Gracie Nowak (8.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 7.3 spg, 4.3 apg); Olivia Riley (10.1 ppg)
Outlook: Morrice coach Kris Smith described the district field as “the toughest D4 district in the state.” Morrice opens against Portland St. Patrick (16-4) — which handled the Orioles 52-13 Jan. 22 — Wednesday in the semifinals. The Orioles have also played Lansing Christian (10-10) this season, edging the Pilgrims 45-44 in overtime Dec. 9. The district also features a Fowler (16-4) team that beat Byron 54-47 last month.
