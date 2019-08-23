CHESANING TWP. — The Knights of Columbus is hosting its 14th annual fundraiser Sept. 15 at Twin Brooks Golf Course.
The event is a four-person golf scramble with a $70 entry fee per person. The fee includes a cart, entry into skins, one mulligan, hot dogs and chips, and a steak dinner after the round. There is a 9 a.m. sign-in with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Prizes include closest to the pin, long drive, putting contest, a 50/50 drawing, and a “Double Your Money” challenge. Prizes are also awarded to first place, sixth place and 12th place.
Make checks payable to Knights of Columbus Golf. For more information, contact Jim Krajcovic at (989) 666-14767.
