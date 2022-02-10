OTISVILLE — Caitlyn Walter scored a career-high 29 points, making a school-record seven 3-pointers, as Ovid-Elsie improved to 15-0 by routing Otisville LakeVille 70-21 Wednesday.
Walter shot 10 of 19 from the floor, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range. The senior guard added three steals and three assists. Ovid-Elsie (11-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) finished with 12 3-pointers.
“It was our second game in three days and we played with a lot of poise and confidence,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “We shot the ball really well and defensively we were very sound.”
Ava Bates scored 12 points with five rebounds and four steals for the Marauders. Braeden Tokar added 11 points with seven rebounds and five steals.
LakeVille fell to 8-7 overall and 4-7 in league play.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Rylee Lewis 2 0-0 6, Caitlyn Walter 10 2-2 29, Braylon Byrnes 1 1-1 3, Braeden Tokar 4 1-2 11, Evalyn Cole 1 0-0 2, Hailee Campbell 2 3-4 7, Ava Bates 5 1-2 12. Totals 25 8-13 70.
Durand 53, Morrice 45
DURAND — Jordyn Lawrence had a career-high 26 points and Durand rallied past visiting Morrice 53-45 Wednesday in nonconference action.
Durand (11-5) guaranteed its first winning season since 2017-18. Jessica Winslow had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Durand. Izzy Konesny had eight points, five assists and three steals.
Morrice (9-5) got 16 points from Aubrey Rogers. Savannah Miles had seven points.
Morrice led 13-8 after one quarter, but Durand cut the deficit to 20-17 by halftime. The Railroaders won the third quarter 20-11 and finished with a 16-14 fourth-quarter scoring edge.
“It was a very scrappy, physical game,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “Morrice held the lead for the entire first half but we kept our cool and chipped away in the third and fourth quarters. All 11 girls contributed to the win.”
DURAND SCORING: Shianne Briggs 1 0-0 2, Sydney Leydig 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Lawrence 8 9-14 26, Izzy Konesny 1 6-12 8, Jade Garske 0 1-2 1, Ciera Justice 0 0-2 0, Mackenzi Aslin 1 2-5 4, Rylee Remington 0 0-1 0, Jessica Winslow 4 2-4 10. Totals 16 20-40 53.
MORRICE SCORING: Makenzie Doerner 1 0-0 2, Kaylee McGowan 3 0-3 6, Abi Beem 2 2-2 6, Albri Larner 2 1-2 6, Savannah Miles 2 3-6 7, Mallory Munro 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Rogers 6 3-6 16. Totals 17 9-19 45.
New Lothrop 59, Montrose 35
MONTROSE — Alexis Miller scored 25 points with five steals as New Lothrop defeated Montrose 59-35 Wednesday.
Miller made 11 of 12 free throw attempts, part of the team’s 20-for-24 effort at the line.
Izzy Heslip and Ashlyn Orr each scored 10 points for the Hornets (10-4, 9-2 MMAC). Montrose fell to 7-8 overall and 3-8 in the MMAC.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 2 0-0 6, Izzy Heslip 3 3-4 10, Maddie Eustace 0 1-2 1, Ashlyn Orr 4 2-2 10, Alexis Miller 5 11-12 25, Madison Wheeler 1 0-0 3, Hannah Beaucamp 1 3-4 5. Totals 16 20-24 59.
Owosso 39, Kearsley 38
FLINT — Peyton Spicer and Lexi Hemker each scored nine points as Owosso edged Flint Kearsley Tuesday, 39-38.
Kendall Anderson scored eight points and Reese Thayer added six for the Trojans, now 5-9.
Kearsley fell to 1-13.
OWOSSO SCORING: Peyton Spicer 9 points, Lexi Hemker 9, Kendall Anderson 8, Reese Thayer 6, Gracie Gentleman 4, Sydney Somers 2, Sawyer Ball-Duley 1.
