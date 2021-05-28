OWOSSO — Owosso erased a 2-0 halftime deficit and beat Fowlerville 3-2 Thursday at Willman Field in a first-round Division 2 district soccer game.
Owosso coach Chris Bird called it “our single-best performance of the season.”
Brieanna Wood scored the game-winner on a penalty kick with 1:10 left.
“(Alaynie) Drury made a late pass to Brooklyn Fields, who was quickly tackled inside the penalty box,” Bird said. “This was one of the most exciting late-game finishes I have experienced throughout my entire coaching career.”
Alana Dotts dribbled through defenders to score Owosso’s first goal with 11 minutes left in the game. Drury was credited with the assist. Dotts then tied the game with her second goal off a crossing pass from Rorie Babcock with 7:36 left.
Lily Usher made 11 saves for Owosso and now has 262 for the season.
Owosso (2-11-1) will take on DeWitt (15-1), the top-seeded team in the district, at 5 p.m. Tuesday at DeWitt.
Dansville 8, Byron 0
DANSVILLE — Dansville turned back Byron, 8-0, Thursday in a first-round Division 4 district tournament game.
The Eagles finished the season at 6-6-1 while the Aggies improved to 9-6.
Dansville moved on to the district semifinals next week against Lansing Christian (12-3-2).
Leslie 8, Perry 0
LESLIE — Leslie defeated Perry 8-0 Thursday in a Division 4 district clash at Leslie.
The Ramblers finished the season at 1-15.
Leslie (10-9-2) will play Laingsburg (14-2-2) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal at Leslie.
