Track season is still on holiday hiatus, but things will get back in action starting today with a few meets.
There were plenty of other sports playing through, though, to hold everyone over:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mitchel Skym, Lansing CC (Corunna) — Skym had five points, one rebound and one assist in Wednesday’s 104-81 loss to Muskegon Community College. He had two points and three assists in an 81-77 win Saturday over Kellogg Community College.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had one rebound in three minutes during Saturday’s 78-64 loss to Rochester.
Matt Mignault, U-M Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had 11 points and five rebounds as the Wolverines crushed Siena Heights 77-55 Saturday. He had three rebounds Wednesday in a 94-87 loss to Madonna.
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage had one assist and one steal Saturday in an 81-74 loss to Rochester. He had one assist Wednesday in a loss to Indiana Tech.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier started and scored six points with four rebounds and an assist in an 83-50 win Wednesday over Cornerstone. She had five points, three assists and two steals in Saturday’s 58-50 loss to Aquinas.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough had two assists and two rebounds in two separate games — Saturday’s 82-71 win over Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Wednesday’s 68-67 victory against Ancilla College.
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg) and Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), Lansing CC — Hill started and scored four points with three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block Saturday in a 58-56 loss to Kellogg Community College. Witt scored two points and had four boards, three steals, two assists and a block. Hill got another start Wednesday, grabbing four rebounds with two points and two steals in a 76-39 loss to Muskegon Community College. Witt had seven points, three rebounds and two steals.
Cierra Cole, Northwood University (Durand) — Cole is out for the next two weeks with a severe ankle sprain, Durand varsity girls head coach and father Cecil Cole reported this week.
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller scored four points Wednesday as Delta fell 73-63 to Wayne County Community College. She had four points and one assist Saturday in a 87-68 loss to Mott.
WRESTLING
Cole Hersch, Olivet College (New Lothrop) — Hersch picked up a 15-6 major decision win against Adrian College Tuesday, helping the Comets win 21-12.
Gus Richter, Alma College (Durand) — Richter won 10-3 at 184 pounds Tuesday in a 42-9 dual-meet win over Trine.
