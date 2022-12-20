NEW LOTHROP — Ty Kohlmann could not be stopped Monday.
The Hornets’ 6-foot-5 senior guard erupted for 45 points — tying Andy Ballagh’s three-decade old school record. His scoring outburst was fueled by nine 3-pointers — a record all his own.
More importantly, New Lothrop also captured its first victory of the season — 64-48 over visiting Webberville in non-conference play.
Monday’s Hornet record wasn’t Kohlmann’s first. He set a school record with 64 3-pointers last season.
While his lethality from long range was the headliner, Kohlmann flashed a diverse bucket-getting repertoire in this one, with several hard-drives to the hoop for layups.
Kohlmann gave credit to his teammates and agreed the most important part was that New Lothrop came out victorious.
“I’d say my teammates do an excellent job of recognizing when my shot’s on and when I’m going to the basket,” Kohlmann said. “They do a great job — setting me screens getting me open and just passing me the ball when they realize I’m getting hot. I’d say our team played great and it’s great to get our first win. That’s the most important thing.”
New Lothrop had opened the season with three tough MMAC losses to Mt. Morris (65-61), Ovid-Elsie (52-42) and Durand (64-45).
New Lothrop (1-3 overall) led just 10-9 after one quarter and took a 29-22 lead into the halftime locker room after Kohlmann scored 22 of his points in the first half with two treys in the first quarter and two more in the second. His last triple of the first half came with 12 seconds before intermission. He scored 23 points in the second half including five more triples — two in the third and three in the fourth.
Kohlmann shot 4-of-5 from the line and had 16 total field goals.
The key point in the game may have come at the start of the third quarter when New Lothrop coach Brady Simons decided to go with full-court man-to-man pressure against the Spartans and the Hornets quickly broke open.
“Defensively we came out all man-to-man and we’ve been more of a zone team,” Simons said. “We went man-to-man and that turned them over and we got a lot of key baskets off that.”
The lead ballooned to 42-26 and the Spartans never really got back into the game.
Simons said that obviously Kohlmann deserves a great deal of credit but so do his teammates with their defense, passing and rebounding.
“Ty tied our school record for points in a game and set a record for 3-pointers in a game but it was more than one guy, it was the whole team,” Simons said. “And it was a win — our first win, so the kids played well. They competed hard and we played hard man-to-man. Greg (Henderson), Ethan (Birchmeier) and Jaden (Curry) did a great job rebounding. And we had some big minutes off the bench that contributed to the win. The defense by Ryan Heslip and Alex Heniage was big. They really did a great job of containing the Webberville guards in the second half.”
Heslip scored six points for New Lothrop while Henige added five points and Birchmeier scored four.
Webberville (1-3) was led by 10-point scorers Kevin Farmer and Caleb Howard.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 16 4-5 45, Ethan Birchmeier 2 0-2 4, Jayden Martinez 1 0-0 2, Ryan Heslip 3 0-0 6, Alex Henige 2 1-2 5, Greg Henderson 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 7-11 64.
