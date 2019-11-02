Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Rain and snow showers in the morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.