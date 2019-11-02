BEAVERTON — Byron took an early 6-0 lead, but unbeaten Beaverton stormed back for 26 straight points and a 26-6 Division 7 playoff victory Friday night.
Jared Moe found Josh Green on a 2-yard touchdown pass to give Byron (6-4) an early lead in the first quarter. Trent Reed gave Beaverton (10-0) the lead for good when he scored on a 37-yard touchdown run with 10:10 left in the first half to make it 7-6.
Reed finished with 131 yards and two scores on 17 carries.
Moe completed 13 of 25 passes for 136 yards, but was picked off twice. He also rush 13 times for a team-high 47 yards.
Jack Selon had five carries for 37 yards to finish with 1,376 on the year.
Matt Pellman lead the Eagles’ defense with 13 tackles. Casey Hatfield had 10 tackles and a sack.
FOOTBALL
Division 7 Playoffs
BEAVERTON 26, BYRON 6
Byron 6 0 0 0 — 6
Beaverton 0 7 7 12 — 26
First Quarter
By: Josh Green 2 pass from Jared Moe (run failed), 1:27.
Second Quarter
Bea: Trent Reed 37 run (Reed kick), 10:10.
Third Quarter
Bea: David Krohn 41 pass from Reed (Reed kick), 2:34.
Fourth Quarter
Bea: Reed 11 run (kick failed), 6:21.
Bea: Jayvin Balzer 4 run (kick failed), 1:59.
TEAM STATISTICS
Byr Beav
First downs 13 15
Total yards 228 250
Rushes-yards 30-86 42-213
Passing 15-28-142 3-6-37
Penalties-yards 10-116 6-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Beaverton — Reed 17-131, 2 TD; Balzer 11-41, TD. Byron — Moe 13-47; Jack Selon 5-37; Casey Hatfield 11-2.
PASSING: Beaverton — Reed 3-6-37, TD. Byron — Moe 13-25-136, TD, 2 INT; Selon 2-3-6.
RECEIVING: Beaverton — Krohn 2-36, TD; Jarrett Inscho 1-1. Byron — Green 8-63, TD; Braden Hoffman 4-56; Jayden Jones 1-11; Moe 1-8.
DEFENSE: Beaverton — Inscho 9 tackles. Byron — Matt Pellman 13 tackles; Hatfield 10 tackles, sack; Carter Montgomery 7 tackles..
Records: Beaverton 10-0; Byron 6-4.
