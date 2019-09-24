GOODRICH — Ortonville Brandon edged Owosso 244-246 Monday in girls golf action at Goodrich Country Club.
“The high winds and small, sloping greens at Goodrich Country Club provided a tough challenge for both teams,” Owosso coach Jason Krantz said.
Ellie Feldpausch and Jillian Bagwell led Owosso with 58s.
BRANDON 244, OWOSSO 246
at Goodrich Country Club
OWOSSO (246): Ellie Feldpausch 58, Jillian Bagwell 58, Grace Basso 63, Kylie Lewis 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.