OWOSSO — Two days after leading Owosso to its first-ever state softball championship, Macy Irelan and Madyson Rainey were named Division 2 first team All-Staters by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.
Irelan, a junior pitcher, went 37-3 this season for Owosso, which downed Marysville 8-5 in Saturday’s state championship game at Michigan State University.
Irelan recorded 487 strikeouts and walked just 42 all season. The right-hander compiled an overall ERA of 0.78 and 0.53 in the Flint Metro League. Irelan was also Owosso’s leading hitter, batting .520 through state quarterfinal play and finishing the season with 24 doubles and 55 RBIs.
Rainey, a senior who filled the designated player role in Owosso’s lineup, batted .356 through state quarterfinal play. She finished the season with 28 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
Kira Patrick of Corunna was named to the Division 2 honorable mention squad as an outfielder. Patrick, a sophomore, hit .548 in the regular season with four home runs and 25 RBIs.
In Division 3, four area players were named honorable mention All-Staters — New Lothrop’s Makayla Lienau and Brynne Birchmeier, along with Laingsburg’s Hailey Bila and Chesaning’s Hailey Rolfe.
Lienau, a senior third baseman, batted .520 with 65 hits, 40 RBIs and 42 runs scored.
Birchmeier, a freshman second baseman, batted .464 with 51 hits, 48 RBIs, 21 doubles and 44 runs.
Bila batted .509 through district play and scored 73 runs. The junior center fielder is committed to play at Michigan State University.
Rolfe, a sophomore outfielder, batted .597 with 37 hits, 18 stolen bases and 17 RBIs.
