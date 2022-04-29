DURAND — Tyler Bancroft was the medalist with an 18-hole score of 80 and Ovid-Elsie won Thursday’s MMAC Preseason Tournament by 43 shots — with a 360 total at Dutch Hollow Golf Course.
Durand was second with 403. Next came Montrose (420), Chesaning (452), New Lothrop (454) and Mt. Morris (no official score).
Ovid-Elsie’s Adam Barton was second with an 83. Durand’s Jacob Johnson finished third (88). Kyle Stroub of Durand and Clay Wittenberg of Ovid-Elsie each shot 95s to share fourth. Josh Lange of Chesaning was sixth at 97.
