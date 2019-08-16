Byron native Erik Jones is inching closer to returning to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2020 for the NASCAR Cup season.
There was speculation Jones, whose contract expires after this year, could have been out of a ride with the rise of JGR’s Christopher Bell in the Xfinity Series. However, Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted Thursday that Jones had agreed in principle on a one-year extension to remain with the team.
“We’re really close. I’ve gotten it and seen it. Nothing’s been signed yet, but we’re definitely really close on getting a deal done,” Jones told NASCAR.com later Thursday. “I hope in the next couple of weeks, I don’t have any plans of going anywhere else, so I see myself hopefully announcing something here pretty soon. But not signed yet, nothing’s done, but definitely going in the right direction.”
Jones, 23, is currently fighting to remain in the playoff picture, sitting 14th in the point standings. The top 16 drivers make the postseason. While he is winless on the year, he has the fifth-most top-five finishes on the season with eight and had four straight before Sunday’s 18th-place finish at Michigan.
“I think that definitely helped out. It doesn’t hurt,” Jones said. “You want to run well, and you want to run up front, and I felt like over the last two months, we’ve shown we belong there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.