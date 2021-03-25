LAINGSBURG — Sarah Marvin scored 20 points with 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals as unbeaten Byron defeated Bath 63-25 in a girls’ Division 3 district basketball semifinal Wednesday.
Makayla Clement added 13 points with five steals and four assists and Becky Marvin scored 12 points with four rebounds and two steals for the Eagles (16-0), who will face Laingsburg (8-3) for the district title Friday at 7 p.m.
Allison Hooley had seven rebounds for Byron.
“Tonight, Sarah Marvin and Makayla Clement tied the school record for team wins in a career at 72,” Byron coach Theresa Marvin said. “They are currently tied with Raegan Forgie who graduated in 2020.”
Byron made nine 3-pointers, including three each by Sarah Marvin and Makayla Clement, expanded a 16-10 first-quarter lead to 29-15 by halftime and 48-21 after three quarters.
Sarah Marvin (1,274 points) passed Corunna’s Allison Gross (1,269) for sixth on the all-time area scoring list. New Lothrop’s Sarah Warner (1,286) is just ahead in fifth.
Byron scoring: Skylar Lewis 0 3-3 3, Allison Hooley 1 2-2 4, MaryAnn Montgomery 1 2-3 5, Sarah Marvin 6 5-6 20, Makayla Clement 3 4-5 13, Becky Marvin 5 2-2 12, Makenna Clement 2 0-0 6.
Laingsburg 42, Pewamo-Westphalia 28
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg downed Pewamo-Westphalia 42-28 in a DIvision 3 district semifinal Wednesday.
The Wolfpack (8-3) will battle unbeaten Byron for the Division 3 district title at 7 p.m. Friday. Laingsburg beat P-W 40-19 earlier in the season.
No other details were reported to The Argus-Press.
New Lothrop 53, Bentley 24
BURTON — Brooke Wenzlick scored 19 points with four assists and two steals Wednesday as New Lothrop turned back Burton Bentley 53-24.
Lilly Bruff had four steals and three assists and Alexis Miller pulled down six rebounds.
“Good to get the win and get some girls rested leading into district final Friday vs Beecher,” New Lothrop coach James Perry said. “We got off to a quick start, forcing turnovers and turning them into points. We moved the ball well against their zone and made some unselfish plays.”
The Hornets (11-3) take on Flint Beecher (5-4) for the Division 3 district championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Burton Bendle High School.
Beecher was a forfeit winner over Flint Hamady (8-3) Wednesday.
New Lothrop scoring: Lilly Bruff 2 0-0 6, Chalea Herron 2 0-0 2, Amya Brown 2 3-3 7, Izzy Heslip 2 0-0 2, Makayla Lienau 3 0-1 6, Brooke Wenzlick 8 3-6 19, Alexis Miller 2 0-1 2, Tatjana Clolinger 2 0-0 4, Hannah Beauchamp 1 0-2 2, Ava Muron 1 0-0 3.
