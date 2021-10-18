NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s volleyball team fared 1-4 at Saturday’s Team Buddy Tournament.
The tournament was held in memory of 9-year-old Braden “Buddy” Miller, who passed away in October of 2018 from an inoperable brain tumor.
The Hornets went 0-3 in pool play before faring 1-1 in bracket play. In pool play, Reese defeated New Lothrop 28-26, 25-20. The Hornets also dropped outcomes to Lansing Christian, 18-25 22-25, and eventual Gold Bracket champion Bedford 20-25, 23-25.
New Lothrop prevailed over Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 20-25, 25-20, 15-6 as Grace Osborn had four aces with 12 digs. Kara Wendling, Marissa Rombach and Avery Krupp all had five kills and Taylor Moore had 24 assists. Madison Wendling had 15 digs.
Clio then defeated New Lothrop, 25-23, 25-17.
New Lothrop’s leaders were Carley Martin, with 36 kills; Madison Wendling, with 113 digs; Moore (88 assists); Rombach (20 kills); and Krupp (59 digs).
