BYRON — Byron defeated Tawas 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 26-28, 15-12 Wednesday.
Haylee Schott had 13 kills for the Eagles. Jaden Zakoor had 17 digs, Kelsea Strzelecki had nine kills and Violet Schmidt added 17 assists.
More stats: Byron — Maddie Spears 3 blocks, Kylee Wolanin 3 aces, Violet Schmidt 3 aces.
