BYRON — New Lothrop senior quarterback Avery Moore and the Hornets are not paying any attention to their No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press state poll.
“We stay out of that — we don’t eat the cheese,” Moore said after New Lothrop’s 41-0 shutout of Byron Friday. “We don’t fall for the trap.”
Moore let his actions on the field do the talking. He passed for three touchdowns, ran for two more and intercepted two passes from his free safety spot on defense — all in the first half as the defending Division 7 state champions built a 34-0 lead.
Moore completed 5 of 13 passes for 88 yards, hooking up for TD tosses to Will Muron, Julius Garza and Jake Graves. He ran 11 times for 58 yards.
The Hornets (3-0, 2-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) outrushed Byron 271-69 and controlled the line of scrimmage offensively and defensively. Garza ran for 84 yards on six carries and Cam Orr added 59 yards on 11 attempts. Muron had 34 yards on five carries.
Orr recovered a blocked punt in the first half. Justin Carnahan had five tackles, while Jake Graves, Austin Barnette and Alecc Mangino each had four.
“I thought we executed pretty well on both sides of the ball,” New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said. “Defensively we’re getting there. Defensively we’ve been playing well all year. Our effort is there and we’re flying around and we’re starting to do the little things right on defense and make our reads.”
Galvas said Moore, who will be playing for Grand Valley State next year, showed how good he is on both sides of the ball. At free safety, he had a pass break up early on along with the two interceptions.
“I’ve said this before — I think Avery is as good on defense as he is on offense,” Galvas said. “He’s just a good football player. He’s going to Grand Valley to play quarterback, but he could just as easy play for a big school playing safety, too.”
Byron’s (1-2, 1-1 MMAC) longest drive came in the fourth quarter when it reached the Hornet 14 — but the Eagles were stopped on a fourth-and-5 play with 10:19 left.
Byron coach Byron Schartzer said New Lothrop showed it is once again a very good football team.
“They play hard and they play physical,” Schartzer said . “And they play. They are just all around. That’s a great football team — well coached. They had good effort, tough kids. They made a lot of plays when they had to.”
Quarterback Jack Selon completed 5 of 11 passes for 60 yards and one interception. Josh Green had six catches for 58 yards. The leading rushers for the Eagles were Braden Hoffman, with 3 carries for 39 yards and Jared Moe, with seven carries for 26 yards.
Green was coming off an 11-catch, 145-yard performance last week in a 44-30 win over Durand. Graves, the cornerback who covered Green all night, said New Lothrop delivered a fine all-around game.
“(Green’s) a good athlete and has good hands and I was just trying to do my job on defense,” Graves said. “I just tried to minimize what he does to our defense.”
“(Green) is one of the better receivers in the entire conference,” Galvas said. “Graves knew he had a tough task ahead of him and we put him on him all night and I thought he did a heck of a job.”
Jacob Huhn had seven tackles for Byron. Casey Hatfield had six stops.
New Lothrop led 22-0 after one quarter. Orr recovered a blocked punt at the Byron 25 and Moore quickly scored on a 6-yard run. The Hornets added two more TDs in the frame — Muron’s 45-yard scoring reception and Garza’s 8-yard TD grab.
In the second quarter, Moore scored on an 11-yard run and Graves had 23-yard TD reception.
Muron’s 10-yard run in the third quarter capped the scoring.
“It was a great game and we had great competition,” Moore said. “It’s a rival school, you know?”
NEW LOTHROP 41, BYRON 0
New Lothrop 22 12 7 0 — 41
Byron 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
NL: Avery Moore 6 run (Ian Gross kick), 8:26.
NL: Will Muron 45 pass from Moore (Moore run), 5:04
NL: Julius Garza 8 pass from Moore (Gross kick), 0:31
Second Quarter
NL: Moore 11 run (kick failed), 5:24.
NL: Jakes Graves 23 pass from Moore (kick failed), 1:21.
Third Quarter
NL: Will Muron 10 run (Gross kick), 4:59.
TEAM STATISTICS
NL Byr
First downs 18 7
Total yards 50-359 33-127
Rushes-yards 37-271 17-69
Passing 5-13-88 6-16-58
Penalties-yards 6-64 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Byron — Team: 17-69. Braden Hoffman 3-39; Jared Moe 7-26. New Lothrop — Team 37-271. Julius Garza 6-84; Cam Orr 11-59, Avery Moore 11-58, 2 TDs; Will Muron 5-39, TD; Ian Gross 1-29.
PASSING: Byron — Jack Selon 5-11-60, 1 INT; Jared Moe 1-5-1. New Lothrop — Avery Moore 5-13-88, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING: Byron — Josh Green 6-58. New Lothrop New Lothrop — Muron 1-45, TD; Graves 1-23, TD; Garza 3-20, TD.
DEFENSE: Byron — Jacob Huhn 7 tackles, Casey Hatfield 6 tackles. New Lothrop — Avery Moore 2 INT, Justin Carnahan 5 tackles, Graves 4 tackles, Austin Barnette 4 tackles, Alecc Mangino 4 tackles, Cam Orr fumble recovery.
Records: Byron 1-2, 1-1 MMAC. New Lothrop 3-0, 2-0 MMAC.
