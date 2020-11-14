NEW LOTHROP — Unbeaten New Lothrop scored early and often while routing Bath, 56-12, Friday in a Division 7 district final at Hornet Field.
Cam Orr completed 11 of 14 passes for 238 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as New Lothrop (8-0) earned the right to play the winner of tonight’s Madison Heights Bishop Foley (7-1) at Detroit Loyola (7-1) game.
New Lothrop racked up 521 yards in total offense. The Hornets led 42-6 by halftime and there was a running clock all through the second half.
New Lothrop was able to contain Bath’s running back Gavin Parry, who burned Laingsburg for more than 300 yards last week. Parry was limited 94 yards on 10 carries — 80 of which came on a TD run late in the third quarter. By that time, however, the Hornets already led 49-6.
“Obviously they have nice running back and they are physical and big up front,” New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said. “But I thought we did a good job defensively on slowing them down a little bit. It was a good overall team win and anytime you win a district title it’s a good feeling. But we know what lies ahead of us.”
New Lothrop scored on its first possession and needed just a few plays to do it.
Running back Will Muron took a pitch from Orr and darted wide left before making a great cut inside for a 59-yard TD run with 10:18 left in the first quarter.
It was 21-0 Hornets before the first quarter was done as Orr zipped touchdown passes of 35 and 10 yards to senior running back Julius Garza — who set up one of those scores with a fumble recovery.
“We have so many weapons out there,” Orr said. “I can go to any of our four or five of my weapons.”
Garza had five receptions — two for scores — for 82 yards.
“We had a long week of preparation and our line does a great job,” Garza said. “And coach (John) Long does a great job of teaching the technique. They were taking care of business up front and makes it pretty good to run behind those guys.”
New Lothrop built the lead up to 35-0 following a pair of 3-yard TD runs by Orr, who ran four times for 41 yards.
Bath cut the deficit to 35-6 with a lateral pass from quarterback Payton Hinsman to Parry, who lofted a 66-yard strike to DeVondre Chandler with 1:19 left in the second quarter.
The Hornets scored again before the half ended as Orr fired a long pass to Muron — his only catch of the night — who juked out a Bath defender for the final 15 yards. That 74-yard TD gave New Lothrop a 42-6 lead with 34 seconds left before halftime.
New Lothrop would add two more scores in the second half — Carson Mulcahy’s 1-yard TD run and Elmore Hughes’ 5-yard scoring run.
New Lothrop did not turn the ball over while Bath gave up the ball twice — on Rafael Woods’ interception and Garza’s fumble recovery.
The Hornets enjoyed a 24-8 advantage in first downs. Muron was New Lothrop’s leading rusher, carrying just twice for 69 yards and a TD. Elmore rushed for 38 yards on three carries with a TD, and Andrew Krupp ran for 29 yards on two carries.
Bryce Cheney added two catches for 42 yards and Garret Mangino had two catches for 38 yards.
New Lothrop’s defense featured Grayson Orr, with 12 tackles, and Alec Mangino, with eight stops. Muron had seven tackles. The Hornets limited Bath to 236 total yards.
“We came off the ball hard and we prepared really well and we were ready for them,” Orr said.
