MONTROSE — Durand defeated Montrose in straight sets, 25-11, 25-9, 25-20, Monday.
“We were down five key players but still managed,” Durand coach Cassandra Maynard said.
Raegan Taylor had six aces, 10 digs, four kills and two blocks for Durand. Jessica Winslow had six blocks and joined Sydney Spaulding and Taylor with four kills. Sydney Leydig added 15 assists and four aces.
More stats: Durand — Avery Gilson 3 aces, 14 digs, 2 kills; Sydney Spaulding 2 digs.
Morrice sweeps New Standard
BURTON — Morrice swept Madison New Standard Academy 25-11, 25-9, 25-14 Monday.
Morrice’s Emma Valentine had seven kills. Makenzie Doerner recorded 14 digs, Aubrey Rogers had five aces and Abi Beem supplied 11 assists.
The Orioles rose to 2-1 overall.
More stats: Morrice — Kaylee McGowan 2 blocks; Gutting 4 digs; Anna Gooding 3 aces.
