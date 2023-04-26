perrysb425

Perry sophomore righthander Sara Austin pitches against Stockbridge during the first game of a doubleheader sweep. Austin permitted 3 hits with 12 strikeouts and 2 walks during a 12-1 five-inning mercy-rule win in Game 1. She then pitched a 2-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk in a 16-2 five-inning nightcap win.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

PERRY — Tossing both halves of a twinbill vs. Stockbridge Tuesday, Perry sophomore Sara Austin had a dominant evening, striking out 24 batters in just 10 innings as the Ramblers took both games to mercy rule territory, 12-1, 16-2.

Perry’s 28 runs came on 13 hits in each game. The Ramblers while improve to 8-8 overall and 2-2 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference with the sweep.

