PERRY — Tossing both halves of a twinbill vs. Stockbridge Tuesday, Perry sophomore Sara Austin had a dominant evening, striking out 24 batters in just 10 innings as the Ramblers took both games to mercy rule territory, 12-1, 16-2.
Perry’s 28 runs came on 13 hits in each game. The Ramblers while improve to 8-8 overall and 2-2 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference with the sweep.
Stockbridge falls to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in league play following the losses.
Perry’s leadoff hitter Teagan Hallock, had an excellent day at the plate, going 6-for-7. She went 3-for-3 with 3 RBI in Game 1 and batted 3-for-4 with a triple, double and single in Game 2.
Sophomore catcher Madison Ralston headlined the Game 2 batting eruption, hammering a 3-run homer to left center and adding a two-run double in the third.
She finished with five RBI for the game and seven for the day. Jenna O’Bryant had two hits and three RBI for the Ramblers.
Perry head coach Kris Smith said his team is still very young and the squad continues to get better.
“We hit the ball really well,” Smith said. “It’s not the first time we’ve hit the ball well this season but we really hit the ball well against some pretty good pitching. We really broke the second game open with a pair of two-out hits. I thought we swung the bats really well and I thought we ran the bases really well.”
As for Austin, Smith said the pitcher continued to impress.
“She dominated,” Smith said. “And she was throwing a really good drop ball and screw ball today that were really good. We’re a young team and we’re not losing anybody off this team. We have no seniors and starting a lot of other underclassman. We’re just building this year. We knew it was going to be a little bit of a rebuild year. We knew we had some pretty good pitching. And I’ve been pleasantly surprised. We’ve played some really good teams — Leslie and Laingsburg are both really tough and we took them both to the brink.”
Perry suffered 1-0 and 6-3 losses to Laingsburg and fell to Leslie 3-0 in one game.
Austin said she was happy with both her pitching and the offensive support she received from her teammates.
“I think I was most happy with the strikeouts but, overall, the hitters did their job,” Austin said. “My curve ball worked really well today. That was my go-to strikeout pitch.”
Ralston was all smiles after being greeted at home plate in Game 2 following her 3-run blast to left centerfield.
It gave Perry an 8-0 lead in the second inning.
It was her first home run of the season.
“The first ball she threw me it was outside and I swung at it and the second one was a perfect pitch and it felt good to hit it,” Ralston said.
Ralston, batting No. 3 in the line-up, had four extra base hits on the day including two doubles in Game 1 and her homer and double in Game 2.
Austin, Ralson and Jenna O’Bryant each had two hits in Game 2.
In Game 1, Ralston, Grace Spiess and Celina McFarland all had two hits, in addition to Hallock’s 3-for-3 effort.
McFarland had two doubles and joined Austin, Ralston and Spiess with two RBI.
