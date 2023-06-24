Plenty of ‘Desire’: Laingsburg striker Desire Knoblauch All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year

LAINGSBURG — In soccer, when one player scores two goals in one game, it is known as a “brace.” This term is perhaps not as colorful as its more famous cousin, the “hat trick” (three goals in a game), but any time a sporting accomplishment has its own name (see: the grand slam in baseball or the turkey in bowling) it must be at least a little special.

This year, the Laingsburg High School girls soccer team finished with an official MHSAA record of 13-5-3, giving them 21 games played. In those 21 games, junior forward Desire Knoblauch scored 42 goals, which averages out to a brace per contest.

