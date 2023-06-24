Plenty of ‘Desire’: Laingsburg striker Desire Knoblauch All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year

LAINGSBURG — In soccer, when one player scores two goals in one game, it is known as a “brace.” This term is perhaps not as colorful as its more famous cousin, the “hat trick” (three goals in a game), but any time a sporting accomplishment has its own name (see: the grand slam in baseball or the turkey in bowling) it must be at least a little special.
This year, the Laingsburg High School girls soccer team finished with an official MHSAA record of 13-5-3, giving them 21 games played. In those 21 games, junior forward Desire Knoblauch scored 42 goals, which averages out to a brace per contest.
It’s none too surprising, then, that Knoblauch is the winner of this year’s Argus-Press All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.
Knoblauch’s 42 goals were the most in the area by a large margin, nearly doubling up the 22 goals scored by Ovid-Elsie’s Evalyn Cole. They also were the most in Laingsburg history, surpassing the 39-goal mark set by Grace Graham in 2021.
All year long, Knoblauch was a game-breaker and difference maker, according to Laingsburg head coach Natalie Elkins.
“Desire is tenacious when she has a ball served to her feet,” Elkins said. “She will turn, shield and get a shot off — which is why her team feeds her the ball. Her biggest strength is determination. She wants to score and works creatively to do so.”
Knoblauch’s skills are the product of many years of hard work. She’s been honing them since she was 8 years old.
To the best of her knowledge, her goal-scoring mark was tops in Greater Lansing, as well as the Greater Shiawassee Area.
Knoblauch, who had eight assists to go with her pile of goals, said it was a thrill to break the school record.
Laingburg finished the season as Greater Lansing Activities Conference runner-up, coming in behind Lansing Christian.
In the postseason, the Wolfpack narrowly missed out on its third consecutive district championship, falling to Hemlock in a 3-2 overtime shootout in which Knoblauch scored both of her team’s goals and had another taken off the board by an offsides call.
Laingsburg had advanced to the final with wins over Perry (8-0) and Ithaca (2-0). It was against Perry that Knoblauch reached 40 goals, breaking Graham’s record.
Overall, Knoblauch considers the Wolfpack’s 2023 campaign to be a success. The team worked well together and grew up over the course of the season..
“With the upcoming freshman players that we did have, I think it went pretty well,” Knoblauch said. “I was asking myself, ‘How is this going to go?’ But I think it turned out pretty good. We ended up losing in the district championship game this year. But to be honest, that game, even though we lost, it was actually a pretty good game and we held it together.”
2023 Argus-Press All-Area
Girls Soccer Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Desire Knoblauch, Laingsburg, Jr.
Knoblauch, a junior right forward, scored a school-record 42 goals this season and posted eight assists. The speedy striker eclipsed the mark of 39 goals in a season recorded by Grace Graham in 2021.
Knoblauch helped Laingsburg post a 13-5-3 overall record. The Wolfpack finished second in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference with a 7-1-2 mark, losing only to league champion Lansing Christian. Knoblauch was named a Division 4 all-state honorable mention player this season by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.
ALL-AREA TEAM
Evalyn Cole, Ovid-Elsie, Jr. — CM
The junior center midfielder delivered 22 goals and 22 assists and made the Marauders go. Cole, who shared POY honors a year ago with Laingsburg’s Lorna Strieff last year, was in contention again in 2023. Cole led Ovid-Elsie to another Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title and a 14-3-3 overall record. She captured MMAC first team and all-district honors.
Ava Bates, Ovid-Elsie, Jr. — GK
Bates was named a Division 3 All-State honorable mention choice this season and helped the Marauders finish 14-3-3 overall and capture the MMAC championship with a 7-0 mark. Bates delivered six shutouts and had 65 saves in 15 games this season.
Joy Antcliff, Laingsburg, Jr. — GK
The junior delivered nine shutouts and 86 saves this season. She delivered two shtuouts in Laingsburg’s district tournament run.
Addison Elkins, Laingsburg, Jr. — MF
The Wolfpack junior delivered 14 assists and four goals from the defensive midfielder spot while racking up 89 tackles — a term used when a player goes at an attacking player and successfuly stops possession and ball movement without commiting a foul.
Julia Slackta, Byron, Sr. — F
Slackta, a senior forward/midfielder, finished the season with 16 goals and 11 assists. She captured all-MMAC and all-district honors.
Zadie Schmidt, Byron, Fr. — F/MF
Schmidt, a freshman, was named to the all-MMAC first team after scoring 17 goals with seven assists for the Eagles. She was also an all-district selection and Byron’s Rookie of the Year.
Player of the Year
Campbell was another stellar player at center midfielder for the Marauders. She scored 14 goals this season with 12 assists. Campbell also garnered First Team All-MMAC and All-District accolades.
Haylee Palus, Ovid-Elsie, Jr. — F
The junior registered 15 goals with seven assists from the forward position. Palus also captured First-Team all-MMAC and all-district honors.
Cora Tuller, Corunna, Sr. — D
The senior defender headed up the Cavaliers defense this season and captured All-Flint Metro League second-team accolades. Tuller was also an All-District player.
Callie Clark, Laingsburg, Jr. — F
Clark, a junior, registered 15 goals with three assists from the left foward position for the Wolfpack.
Lily Usher, Owosso, Sr. — GK
Usher delivered 219 season saves and finished her career with a state record 773 saves. Usher captured all-Flint Metro and all-district honorable mention honors.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lily Bates, Ovid-Elsie, So. — CDM
Grace Perry, Owosso, Sr. — CB
Emma Holmes, Corunna, Jr. — MF
Ivy Collier, Laingsburg, So. — MF
Violet Schmidt, Byron, Jr. — CB
Baylie Villani, Byron, Jr. — MF
Dannika Campbell, Ovid-Elsie, Fr. — CB
Madison Thornton, Ovid-Elsie, So. — MF
Hadley Bukantis, Ovid-Elsie, Sr. — CB
Haley Carpenter, Durand, Sr. — F/D
Elizabeth Beland, Durand, Fr. — F/MF
Olivia Karanja, Corunna, Jr. — GK
