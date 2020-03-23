CHESANING — Six-foot senior center Sidnee Struck provided consistent inside scoring, rebounding and a shot-blocking presence for Chesaning’s girls basketball team.
Struck helped the 19-5 Indians capture their first district basketball title in 11 years. Struck had six blocks in a 44-26 district title win over Ovid-Elsie, adding four points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the contest at Chesaning.
“That game meant the world to us,” Struck said. “We’d been working toward that game since my junior year. We’ve been working to get that district championship. So the fact that it actually happened is amazing. Everybody was just super excited.”
Struck averaged a team-high 7.9 points per game and led the Indians in rebounding (6.2), field goal percentage and blocked shots (1.5).
While the Indians did not have a player who averaged more than 10 points per game, the squad excelled on defense, holding 15 opponents to 30 points or less.
“She saw the court well and worked hard and was a very unselfish basketball player,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “All-around she was just a smart player. She distributed the ball well, too.”
Struck said her best performance of the season came when Chesaning nearly upset Byron in the 13th game of the season — a contest that went into overtime. Although Chesaning lost 38-32, Struck said the Indians — who were making a bid to tie for first-place in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference — played perhaps their best game of the season and had an opportunity to win at the end of regulation.
Struck had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
“I was proud of the way the whole team played and all of the fans were supportive and everyone was just really working together that game,” she said. “I’m probably most proud of that game.”
Chesaning finished 12-2 in the MMAC, second place behind the Eagles.
The senior has competed in basketball and volleyball for four years at Chesaning. She also played softball for three years and track and field for two.
As a first baseman, she was part of Chesaning’s softball team’s district title team in 2018. It was the team’s first district in five years.
“That was super cool because that’s the first time we won it in a long time,” she said.
She played middle hitter in volleyball, earning honorable mention All-Area honors. In track and field, she was a distance runner and high jumper.
Struck plans to attend Jackson College in Jackson and play basketball for the Jets. Jackson College competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) at the Division II level. Struck said her major area of study is undecided.
Struck maintains a GPA of 3.85 and is a member of the National Honor Society.
