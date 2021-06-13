SHEPHERD — Laingsburg’s softball team failed to hold onto a six-run lead in Saturday’s Division 3 regional championship game, falling to Shepherd 19-18 in eight innings.
The Wolfpack turned back New Lothrop 6-4 in the regional semifinals earlier Saturday, but couldn’t stave off a Shepherd rally in the eighth inning of the title game. No other details of the championship game were available at press time.
Laingsburg’s season ended at 32-5 while Shepherd rose to 23-9, earning a berth in the state quarterfinals, set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Saginaw Valley State University.
Laingsburg edged New Lothrop in the semifinal by scoring three runs in the first, two in the second and one in the sixth.
Ashley Bila delivered three hits for the Wolfpack while Hailey Bila, Kailey Cataline and Madison Wagner all drove in two runs.
Isabel Henige had three hits for New Lothrop, which fell to 33-8.
Cataline pitched all seven innings for Laingsburg, allowing four runs on 11 hits. She struck out five.
Jersey Hemgesberg pitched for the Hornets, giving up nine hits with seven strikeouts.
