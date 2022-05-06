ST. JOHNS — Tyler Bancroft shot a medalist round of 43 at The Emerald as Ovid-Elsie handed Durand its first-ever Mid-Michigan Activities Conference dual-meet loss Thursday, 200-223.
Adam Barton shot 49 for the Marauders while Clay Wittenberg carded a 53.
Jacob Johnson shot 51 for Durand. The last conference loss for the Railroaders was in the GAC on May 8, 2018, to Goodrich.
“The MMAC championship was going to be decided at this match,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “I tried not to put a lot of pressure on our guys. Only three of them have a lot of varsity experience. The Emerald is such a challenging course and the greens are so much faster than any other course we’ve played this year. O-E’s team is very strong. There’s no shame in losing a match to them.”
Durand was coming off a 210-211 victory over Montrose at Briar Ridge. Johnson led Durand with a 44, followed by Kyle Stroub’s 47.
GIRLS TENNIS
Chesaning 7, Garber 0
CHESANING — Chesaning improved to 7-1-1 overall with a 7-0 victory over Essexville Garber Thursday.
Singles winners for the Indians were Lilly Skaryd, Andee Hosner, Terrah Moyer and Kylie Morse.
Doubles winners were Avery Butcher/Kennedy McAlpine, Alexia Mugute/Alex Moore and Alyssa Crane/Katie Diener.
Kearsley 8, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Kearsley topped Corunna, 8-0, Thursday.
Winning for the Hornets were Molly Gunn (6-2, 6-2) over Ava Champion; April Clark (6-0, 6-0) over Emma Challender; Alzya Sorenson (6-1, 6-1) over Marissa Rowe; and Jessica Brulla (6-1, 6-1) over Samantha Bruckman.
In doubles, Emily Schanick and Victoria Griffith defeated Emma Bruckman and Naia Smith (6-0, 6-0); Payton McKerchie and Holland Vernon topped Lila Belmer and Katie Richardson (6-2, 6-2); Allyson Palka and Alysa Bowen dispatched Kyla Middleton and Caty Janicek (6-0, 6-0); and Kylee Pake and Avery Roberts (6-2, 6-2) beat Kenadie Croskey and Sierra Smith.
Clio 5, Owosso 3
OWOSSO — Clio defeated Owosso 5-3 Thursday.
Owosso’s No. 1 singles player, Ellie Feldpausch, won 6-2, 6-0 over Adriana Owenby.
The Trojans got additional victories at No. 1 doubles, when Jenaya Hill and Kamerin Bowles topped Lilly Briggs and Makenzie Knight 7-6, 6-2; and at No. 2 doubles, when Olivia Wiley and Savannah Williams defeated Sarah Jarbou and Lia Kirk 6-1, 6-2.
On singles courts 2-4, Clio’s Emily Yax topped Elena DeMiguel by default; Kelli Saunders defeated Willow McLaughlin 6-0, 6-1; and Olivia Schmieder defeated Sophie Voss, 6-1, 6-0.
Clio’s No. 3 doubles team, Morgan Boone and Alecia Beckman defeated Owosso’s Amanda Brainerd and Paige Box 2-6, 6-4, 7-6. The Mustangs’ No. 4 doubles team, Delaney Shaw and Grace Polcik topped Owosso’s Hayley Beggs and Alayna Scripter 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Laingsburg 8, Stockbridge 0
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg collected an 8-0 Senior Night victory over Stockbridge Thursday.
The Wolfpack (7-4 overall, 5-1 GLAC) ended the game in the 14th minute of the second half via mercy rule. Brooke Putnam scored twice, including the header to finish the game off a pass from Emily Gutzman. The winners got additional goals from Dani Winans, Grace Elfring, Emilee Mertens, Desire Knoblauch, Addison Elkins and Emma Koenig.
Ovid-Elsie 5, Montrose 0
MONTROSE — Kalista Bancroft recorded a hat trick and Evalyn Cole scored twice as Ovid-Elsie defeated Montrose, 5-0, Thursday.
Cole had three assists. Hailee Campbell and Emma Del Bosque each had one assist.
“We played well enough to win tonight but I do not believe we played close to our potential,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “I believe this team is capable of an extremely high level of play.”
BOYS TRACK
Lakewood 114, Perry 22
PERRY — Perry fell to Lakewood, 114-22, Thursday.
The Ramblers were first in the 3,200 meter relay. Blake Bawks, Tyler Hull, John Schmidtfranz and David Zheng won in 12 minutes, 21 seconds. The Ramblers fell to 3-2 overall.
GIRLS TRACK
Lakewood 87, Perry 38
PERRY — Lakewood defeated Perry, 87-38, Thursday.
Grace O’Neill won the 1,600-meter run for Perry (6:02) and also won the 3,200 run (13:04).
Jaidyn Sadler won the 300 hurdles for Perry (58.40).
Sydney Rose won the shot put for the Ramblers (28-0) and the 400 relay team of Kallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson, Sadler and Abigale Cochrane was first (55.49).
Perry stands 3-2 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.