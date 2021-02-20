BYRON — Byron’s girls basketball surged to 5-0 overall with a 72-34 victory Friday over Durand.
Senior Makayla Clement scored 24 points and senior Sarah Marvin had a triple-double with 20 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for the Eagles, now 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
“In the first half we started out a little slow,” said Sarah Marvin, who moved within 28 points of becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. “But then we got the rust off a little bit and then we played a really good second half. I’m happy with the way the team played. We’ve got to clean up some sloppy stuff but other than that I think we played good team basketball tonight.”
Byron coach Theresa Marvin said her team seemed to get better as the game went along.
“Our offense was a little off in the first half,” Marvin said. “We got some more offensive rebounds in the second half. We tried to push the ball upcourt and we put a little press on there coming out in the second half and that also created some offense too. We haven’t seen much zone this year and that was good to get some work against it. We were taking good shots. I wish we would have shot a higher percentage.”
Durand fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the MMAC. Madison Raley scored eight points with nine rebounds and Kennedy Pawloski had seven points. Jessica Winslow added seven rebounds and three blocks for Durand. Rebecca Gilbert had five points.
Byron led 13-6 after one quarter, but quickly expanded it to 18-6 off back-to-back 3-pointers by Sarah Marvin and Makenna Clement. Durand closed to within 23-12 following a 3-pointer by Pawloski with 3:35 left in the first half, but the Railroaders never got closer.
“We wanted to watch (Kennedy Pawloski) because we knew she could shoot the long three and watch No. 55 (Jessica Winslow) because she’s so tall,” Byron’s Becky Marvin said.
Sarah Marvin scored 14 of her points in the first half and Makayla Clement erupted for 12 in the third quarter. However, Byron got plenty of scoring support for the team’s two returning All-Staters. Becky Marvin — Sarah’s sister — added 11 points, while Makenna Clement scored nine points. Reese Forgie had five.
Durand trailed 58-22 after three quarters before Raley scored six of her eight points in the final eight points.
“We struggled handling the ball — we’re so young,” said Durand coach Cecil Cole. “We had 11 turnovers in the first quarter. Once we settled down, then Byron got hot. They are a foot taller than us at every position so it’s a tough guard.”
On the positive side, Cole said Pawloski was able to play her first game of the season. She had aggravated a leg injury earlier this winter.
“She played more than I wanted her to play,” he said. “She hasn’t played in the last week and a half.”
Cole said Raley was another positive.
“Maddie had a good game and she was probably our best player tonight,” Cole said.
BYRON SCORING: Skylar Lewis 1 0-0 3, Ashley Nixon 0 1-2 1, Sarah Marvin 7 3-6 20, Makayla Clement 10 1-2 24. Reese Forgie 2 0-0 5, Becky Marvin 4 3-3 11, Makenna Clement 3 1-2 8. Totals 17 9-15 72.
DURAND SCORING: Totals 11 5-10 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.