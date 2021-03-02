OSCODA — Chesaning took home 14 medals and 11 ribbons Saturday as the Indians competed in an invitational against Sault Area and Oscoda.
The Indians’ Drew Beckman placed first in two solo events, the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 free.
Placing second for Chesaning were Karlie Lewis (100 butterfly), Kaden Liebrock (100 breaststroke), Gwen Lapine (100 backstroke) and the 200 medley relay team of Lapine, Liebrock, Lewis and Levi Maier.
