MASON — Corunna tasted its first loss in quite sometime.
Mason handed the Cavalier boys’ swimming and diving team its first dual-meet loss since the 2017-18 season, 106-80, Thursday.
Jack Belmer delivered the lone first-place finish for the Cavaliers. He topped the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 7.92 seconds.
“Mason is a quality team,” said Corunna head coach Camron Nellis. “They’re very tough.”
Corunna did post five individual second-place finishes: Jackson Reid clocked 2:41.16 in the 200 individual medley; Xavier Staubs finished 23.80 in the 50 freestyle; Dante Dunkin finished 1:09.78 in the 100 butterfly; Grant Kerry touched out in 55.79 in the 100 freestyle; and Ayden Henry finished 6:19.42 in the 500 free.
