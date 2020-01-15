MT. MORRIS — Justin Moore and Aaron Hurst each scored 15 points and Ovid-Elsie stayed unbeaten with a 56-46 victory over Mt. Morris Tuesday, setting up a first-place league showdown Friday with New Lothrop.
Both Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop stand 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the MMAC. The Hornets defeated Byron 61-38 Tuesday.
Ovid-Elsie, which was an honorable mention in the Division 2 Associated Press poll this week, took care of business with the aid of a 19-11 fourth-quarter scoring advantage.
“Mt. Morris played really well and the difference was our play in the fourth quarter,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “Aaron Hurst hit a couple of big 3-pointers and Kyren Henning made two big free throws.”
Moore grabbed 10 rebounds to post a double-double. Hurst grabbed seven rebounds and Henning had five. Shayne Loynes added seven assists and joined Jackson Thornton with six points.
Sam Tagg scored 11 points for Mt. Morris (3-5, 3-3 MMAC).
Durand 60, LakeVille 54
DURAND — Jaylen Jones scored 18 points and Kyle Winslow added 13 as Durand picked up its second win of the season, 60-54 over Otisville LakeVille Tuesday.
The Railroaders (2-5, 1-5 MMAC) got nine points from Chandler Cleveland and eight from freshman Austin Kelley. Ben Nebo’s 30-foot 3-pointer put the Railroaders ahead by three going into the half.
Kohl Jobson scored 14 points for LakeVille (0-9, 0-5).
Linden 71, Owosso 36
OWOSSO — Eddie Mishler scored 14 points and Jay Tuttle added 10, but Owosso fell to Linden 71-36 Tuesday.
The Trojans (0-7) were hurt by 14 Linden 3-pointers. Owosso committed 17 turnovers and shot just 26 percent from the floor. Linden (6-1) shot 57 percent from the field.
Peyton Fields scored five points with three steals for Owosso. Tuttle cleared five rebounds.
Bendle 85, Morrice 50
BURTON — Peyton Smith scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks, but Morrice fell to Burton Bendle, 85-50, Tuesday.
Hunter McGowan scored 13 points for the Orioles (1-4, 1-4 Genesee Area Conference). Shane Cole had four assists and joined Todd Nanasy with six points.
Bendle rose to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the league. Dayton Mills scored 20 points for the Tigers.
Chesaning-Montrose postponed
MONTROSE — Chesaning's scheduled game against Montrose was postponed to March 3 due to a power outage at Montrose High School.
The outage occurred during the junior varsity game and could not be restored in time to play the varsity contest.
OVID-ELSIE 56, MT. MORRIS 46
OVID-ELSIE (7-0, 6-0 MMAC): Shayne Loynes 2 1-2 6, Jackson THornton 3 0-1 6, Cal Byrnes 1 1-2 3, Adam Barton 1 0-0 3, Kyren Henning 3 2-2 8, Justin Moore 5 5-9 15, Aaron Hurst 5 2-2 15. Totals: 20 11-18 56.
MT. MORRIS 46 (3-5, 3-3 MMAC) : Sam Tagg 4 2-4 11. Totals: 17 5-11 46.
O-E 6 21 10 19 — 56
MM 10 15 10 11 — 46
3-Point Goals: Mt. Morris 7 (Wilson 1, Fournier 1, Deplane 3, Beachler 1). Rebounds Ovid-Elsie 32 (Moore 10, Hurst 7, Henning 5). Assists: Ovid-Elsie 16 (Loynes 7). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 4 (Byrnes 2). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 7 (Thornton 2, Hurst 2).
BURTON BENDLE 85, MORRICE 50
MORRICE (1-4, 1-4 GAC): Hunter McGowan 5 2-2 13, Todd Nanasy 1 3-4 6, Caleb Rivers 0 2-2 2, Evan McPherson 1 0-0 2, Shane Cole 2 2-4 6, Kodie Kiczenski 1 0-0 2, Peyton SMith 4 7-8 16, Jack Nanasy 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 17-23 50.
BENDLE (6-1, 4-1 GAC) Dayton Mills 20 points. Totals: 31 17-21 85.
Morrice 13 19 12 6 — 50
Bendle 20 23 9 33 — 85
3-Point Goals: Bendle 3. Morrice 3 (McGowan 1, Nanasy 1, Smith 1). Rebounds: Morrice (Smith 10). Assists: Morrice (Cole 5). Blocked Shots: Morrice (Smith 4).
DURAND 60, LAKEVILLE 54
DURAND (2-5, 1-5 MMAC): Austin Kelley 3 2-4 8, Ben Nebo 1 0-0 3, Gabe Lynn 1 0-2 3, Kyle WInslow 5 2-8 13, Chandler Cleveland 4 1-2 9, Jaylen Jones 8 2-4 18, Jake Mills 1 0-0 2, Austin Frizzelle 1 1-2 4. Totals: 24 8-22 60.
LAKEVILLE (0-9, 0-5 MMAC): Kohl Jobson 14 points.
3-Point Goals: Durand 4 (Nebo 1, Winslow 1, Frizzelle 1, Lynn 1).
PERRY 54, OLIVET 38
OLIVET (3-5, 2-3): Brayden Wine 6 1-2 13, Sam Heston 4 4-6 12 Totals: 15 5-8 38.
PERRY (5-1, 4-0): Caleb Leykauf 8 0-0 19, Brodie Crim 4 3-4 13, CJ King 4 2-4 10, Tyler Bogner 2 0-0 4 Totals: 22 5-11 54.
Olivet 12 11 8 7 — 38
Perry 19 10 14 11 — 54
3-Point Goals: Perry 5 (Leykauf 3, Crim 2); Olivet 3 (Webb 3). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Perry 9; Olivet 9. Assists: Perry 13 (King 9).
LINDEN 71, OWOSSO 36
LINDEN (6-1): No details available.
OWOSSO (0-7): Eddie Mishler 5 1-1 14, Jay Tuttle 4 0-0 10, Peyton Fields 2 1-3 5, Taylor Lamrouex 1 0-0 3, Charles Poag 0 2-2 2, Hunter Blaha 0 1-2 1, Kody Rees 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 6 11 36.
Linden 19 19 16 17 — 71
Owosso 8 12 9 7 — 36
3-Point Goals: Owosso 6 (Mishler 3, Tuttle 2, Lamrouex 1). Rebounds: Owosso (Tuttle 5, Hunter Blaha 5, Wyatt Leland 3). Steals: Owosso (Fields 3, Blaha 2, Michael Porubsky 2). Blocked Shots: Owosso (Mishler 1, Tuttle 1). Turnovers: Owosso 17.
