NEW LOTHROP — It’s fitting that the No. 5-ranked New Lothrop Hornets are headed up north for their MHSAA Division 7 football semifinal on Saturday, because getting a win against their opponent, second-ranked Traverse City St. Francis, is going to be tough sledding.

The two teams are scheduled to kickoff in Clare at 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.