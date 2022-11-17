NEW LOTHROP — It’s fitting that the No. 5-ranked New Lothrop Hornets are headed up north for their MHSAA Division 7 football semifinal on Saturday, because getting a win against their opponent, second-ranked Traverse City St. Francis, is going to be tough sledding.
The two teams are scheduled to kickoff in Clare at 1 p.m.
Undefeated TC St. Francis (13-0) is coming off a 63-0 shutout victory over No. 3-ranked Ithaca, will be a heavy favorite against New Lothrop (10-2). The winner will advance to the state championship game at Ford Field vs. the winner of Saturday’s clash between No. 7 Napoleon (12-0) and No. 4 Jackson Lumen Christi (9-3).
Hornet head coach Clint Galvas sat down and watched film of St. Francis Wednesday before coming out to the practice field. Galvas said that there is much to be impressed with when it comes to the Gladiators’ powerful rushing game.
“Obviously, they’ve had a heck of a year and got a heck of a run going,” Galvas said. “They’re big upfront and physical. It’s kind of similar to last week. We’ve got to be able to match their physicality up front. They want to run the ball and they want to pound the ball.”
St. Francis dominated Ithaca in rushing yardage, 530-98. Main running back Garrett Hathaway (a burly 6-1, 225 pounds) scored four touchdowns.
“They’ve got a couple of solid running backs and their quarterback is a three-year kid,” Galvas said. “He looks pretty talented and like I said, up front, they are pretty big and physical so they’ve been able to impose their will on most teams they’ve played against.”
As impressive as the Gladiators have looked Galvas is far from conceding Saturday’s outcome.
“They’re big but so are we,” he said. “I think that’s one thing that’s kind of helped us in a couple of these playoff games — against Pewamo-Westphalia (a 28-7 Hornet win in the second round) and Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port. We’ve been able to match physically with some of these kids. We hope to do that again against a very good Traverse City team.”
One of the biggest Hornet players out there Saturday will be senior nose tackle/left tackle Jaden Curry. He’s 6-4 and 270 pounds and coming off a 17-tackle performance against the Lakers. This week, Curry expects a similar invigorating battle in the trenches.
“I see a lot of similarities in it,” Curry said. “But we’re just prepared for anything and we come to play.”
New Lothrop is coming off a 29-20 victory over Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port. In that game, New Lothrop quarterback Jack Kulhanek accounted for more than 300 yards in total offense, completing 7 of 17 passes for 205 yards and 3 TDs, while picking up 121 ground yards on 26 carries.
Kulhanek has passed for 1,682 yards and 25 TDs against 10 interceptions this season, while accumulating 1,342 yards and 17 TDs on 194 carries as a rusher.
Kulhanek said that the Hornets will not be intimidated by the Gladiators’ gaudy statistics which include a 47.0 scoring average and 564 total points so far in 2022. St. Francis has given up 13.8 points per game. New Lothrop is averaging 34.2 points per game and has given up 11.3 per contest.
“They’re a big team, they’re athletic and they have some big guys,” Kulhanek said. “They’ve made some big plays when they’ve needed to and they’re pretty good.”
Kulhanek said that the Hornets will have to score points whenever they get the chance.
“Basically we just have to take the opportunities that we get and make our plays,” Kulhanek said. “I mean, we’ve got players. And personally I think we’re more athletic than them.”
Last week, the Hornets’ leading receiver was Nick Barnette, with four catches for 106 yards and a TD. Kaven Unangst and Hayden Andres also had TD receptions for New Lothrop.
Barnette is the team’s leading receiver with 29 catches for 712 yards and 7 TDs.
Nolan Mulcahy of the Hornets has rushed for 688 yards and 7 TDs while averaging 7.6 yards per carry. Mulcahy also has 22 receptions for 344 yards and eight TDs.
Alec Wenzlick has rushed for 336 yards and 2 tds and has 18 grabs for 175 yards and 2 TDs.
Kaven Unangst has delivered 18 receptions for 253 yards and 4 TDs while Andres has 14 catches for 191 yards and 3 TDs.
New Lothrop won its last state title in 2020 by defeating St. Francis, 42-35. Two Hornet seniors, Curry and Grayson Orr, were starters on the offensive line at that time. That meeting is the most recent between the two teams.
Galvas has also led the Hornets to a state title in 2018, when his team defeated Madison Heights Madison, 50-44. In that season, New Lothrop’s lone loss came to St. Francis, 35-14, in Week 9.
St. Francis will be playing in the Division 7 state semifinals for the third straight year. They lost to Pewamo-Westphalia last year in the semifinals, 28-21, after defeating Cass City, 13-12, in the semifinals in 2020.
St. Francis’ last state title came in 2009 with a 42-8 win over Hudson.
