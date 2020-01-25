OWOSSO — Freshman Sydnie Gillett scored a team-high 16 points with seven rebounds as Corunna defeated Owososo 46-33 Friday for its ninth straight win in the crosstwon rivalry.
Ellie Toney shot 8-for-8 from the line and scored 12 points with nine rebounds for the Cavaliers (5-6, 5-3 Flint Metro League Stars Division). Breann Barker scored six points and Kira Patrick added seven steals and joined Toney with three assists.
Owosso led 6-2 in the early going while getting baskets from Kendall Anderson, Sawyer Ball-Duley and Allie Langdon. Corunna, however, righted the ship by scoring 14 straight points en route to a 16-6 lead after one quarter. The Cavaliers got seven first-quarter points from Gillett, who also scored nine points in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a long game,” Corunna coach Ron Birchmeier said. “They were a little more aggressive at the start, but my girls settled in. Sydnie came up big by making some outside shots but also the way she handled the ball for us up front. She helped us establish our offense.”
Gillett said, as a freshman, she’s still learning things every day, but is feeling more comfortable.
“We came out and gave it our best and came out with a ‘W’ and so that’s good,” Gillett said. “We got hot and we just kept making good passes to our good shooters and we were making them.”
Junior forward Alaynie Drury scored 11 points for the Trojans, who fell to 0-10 overall and 0-8 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Drury said. “We knew we had to play hard. Because we want to come back from last year and say, ‘Hey, we’ve changed. You guys have changed as well. Let’s put it all on the floor.’ “
Owosso has dropped 31 of the last 34 matchups with the Cavaliers and hasn’t won in the series since a 38-31 victory Jan. 8, 2013.
Still, Trojans co-coach Jeremy Dwyer said his team played good defense all the way through and are doing all the right things.
“We started well and that was one of our focuses, to get out of the gate and set the tempo,” Dwyer said. “I thought the girls executed well in the first quarter. There were a few balls that got away from us in the beginning. Credit Corunna. They went 16-for-17 from the free throw line. But I feel like we turned the corner about four games ago with our defensive intensity. The girls are really buying in and executing what we are trying to do.”
CORUNNA 46, OWOSSO 33
CORUNNA (5-6, 4-4 Flint Metro Stars): Gracie Yerian 1 0-0 3, Breann Barker 2 0-0 6, Kira Patrick 1 2-2 5, Ellie Toney 2 8-8 12, Sydnie Gillett 5 4-5 16, Danielle French 1 2-2 4; Totals: 12 16-17 46.
OWOSSO (0-10, 0-8 Flint Metro Stars): McKenna Sovis 1 0-0 2, Mackenon Tyrell 0 1-2 1, Sawyer Ball-Duley 1 0-4 2, Sierra Crugher 0 2-2 2, Alaynie Drury 5 0-0 11; Allie Langdon 2 0-2 4, Kendall Anderson 2 0-0 4, Reyn Tuttle 2 0-0 4, Clover Brandt 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 3-10 33.
Corunna 16 5 10 15 — 46
Owosso 6 8 7 12 — 33
3-Point Goals: Owosso 2 (Drury 1, Brandt 1). Corunna 6 (Barker 2, Yerian 1, Patrick 1, Gillett 2). Rebounds: Corunna (Toney 9, Gillett 7). Assists: Corunnaa (Toney 3, Patrick 3). Steals: Corunna (Patrick 7).
