GRAND RAPIDS — Corunna junior Grant Kerry finished 15th in the state in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday at Calvin University.
Kerry was competing in the Division 3 Lower Peninsula Finals.
Kerry clocked a time of 22.51 seconds in the finals after clocking 22.19 in Friday’s preliminaries.
The Cavalier was seeded 13th going into the finals.
Charles Brown of Spring Lake placed first in 20.32 seconds while Ben Sytsma of Grand Rapids Christian was second in 21.03 seconds.
