CORUNNA — Corunna Athletics may want to start hoarding cardboard boxes, because the program could be on the move in the relatively near future following a 6-0 vote at Monday’s regular Board of Education meeting to advance discussions to join the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
New Lothrop Superintendent Dr. Anthony Berthiaume and Mt. Morris Athletic Director Jeff Kline, acting in their capacities as co-presidents of the eight-man MMAC Executive Council, formally issued an invitation to Corunna to apply to join the league on April 25.
Formed in 2018-19, the MMAC is currently an eight-team league, consisting of Byron, Chesaning, Durand, Montrose, Mt. Morris, New Lothrop, Otisville LakeVille and Ovid-Elsie.
The invitation sent to Corunna says that the league is looking to add one new program to its ranks ahead of 2024-25, due to “some changes to … enrollment” at one of its member institutions.
Corunna was one of two schools invited to apply to fill this desired ninth slot. According to Corunna Superintendent John Fattal, the other invitee is Birch Run.
A member of the Flint Metro League Stars Division since 2019-20, a move to the MMAC would be a homecoming of sorts for the Cavaliers, who were members of the old Mid-Michigan Conference B Division from 1962 through the league’s disintegration in 2006, and had longstanding rivalries with Chesaning, Durand and Ovid-Elsie.
Regular resumption of those historic grudge matches stands as a major point in the moves favor, in Fattal’s opinion.
He and Athletic Director Chris Deines — with help from Corunna High Prinicipal Ron Jacobs and middle school assistant principal and head football coach, Steve Herrick — compiled an extensive list of information for the board to consider ahead of Monday’s vote.
Sentiment aside, there are financial reasons for making the MMAC move. Data provided by Fattal indicates that the average travel distance for Corunna athletic teams as a member of the Flint Metro League is 59.4 miles per trip.
This would be slashed to 46.3 miles per trip in the MMAC, with annual travel savings projected at around $67,000 according to projections based on 60 events per year (factoring in varsity, JV and freshman teams) at $4.75 per mile and a top driver rate of $26.92 per hour.
In terms of competition, the Cavaliers would likely be taking a step down on average in the MMAC. The district would go from being the smallest in its league in terms of enrollment, to the largest by a considerable margin.
And, despite its current enrollment disadvantage, Corunna has been competitive in a number of sports in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
This year the Cavaliers finished one game behind Goodrich in football, finished in a three-way tie atop the boys basketball standings (with Goodrich and Lake Fenton), tied for first in baseball (with Lake Fenton), and captured its third-straight Flint Metro boys track crown just last week.
One issue that would have to be resolved, should Corunna jump conferences, is the MMAC’s lack of a boys or girls swimming league.
Ovid-Elsie and Chesaning each field swimming teams in the winter, but not under the MMAC aegis.
Corunna would either have to compete as an independent, or agree to a single-sport affiliation with a separate league.
Having received the go-ahead from the board, Fattal and Deines will pitch their program to the MMAC Executive Council sometime before the month runs out, in order to give the league ample time to consider the matter before its June 30 membership consideration deadline.
For Corunna to be formally offered a spot in the league, six of the eight MMAC superintendents will have to give their approval, according to the league’s constitution.
