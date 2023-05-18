CORUNNA — Corunna Athletics may want to start hoarding cardboard boxes, because the program could be on the move in the relatively near future following a 6-0 vote at Monday’s regular Board of Education meeting to advance discussions to join the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.

New Lothrop Superintendent Dr. Anthony Berthiaume and Mt. Morris Athletic Director Jeff Kline, acting in their capacities as co-presidents of the eight-man MMAC Executive Council, formally issued an invitation to Corunna to apply to join the league on April 25.

