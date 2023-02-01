BYRON — The Morrice Orioles were firing on all cylinders Tuesday, as they notched a 30-point road win over Byron, 52-22, to improve to 10-3 on the year.
The Orioles were powered by the sweet shooting of Mackenzie Doerner, who canned five 3-pointers en route to 18 points, and Aubrey Rogers — who finished with 17 points and two triples. Rogers also logged eight assists and seven steals.
Alexa Rose scored eight points for the winning side, and Kaylee McGowan scored seven points. Lilly Nowak had six steals and three assists.
Byron’s Jaclyn Aldrich scored 12 points while Ashley Nixon netted eight. Byron (3-12) got five rebounds and four steals from Reese Forgie. Nixon also had three steals.
Perry 48, Bendle 34
PERRY — Abigail Cochrane scored 20 points with seven steals and seven rebounds as Perry defeated Bendle 48-34 Tuesday.
The Ramblers’ Teagen Hallock had eight points with five rebounds while Albri Larner scored six.
Perry improves to 4-12 overall with the win.
Bendle falls to 2-10 in defeat.
Owosso 57, Kearsley 23
FLINT — Owosso rolled to 10-5 on the season with a 57-23 victory at Flint Kearsley Tuesday.
The Trojans, who were ahead 30-9 at halftime, led wire to wire.
Skotti Ball-Duley scored 18 points with four steals for the Trojans. Danica Dwyer added 10 points and four assists. Peyton Spicer had nine points and 10 rebounds, while Reese Thayer had eight points and five boards. Lily Usher contributed six points.
The Hornets fell to 0-14 with the loss.
Ovid-Elsie 53, Laingsburg 31
LAINGSBURG — Evalyn Cole scored 17 points with three steals, and Ava Bates had eight points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks as Ovid-Elsie rolled to a 22-point win over Laingsburg Tuesday, 55-31.
Braeden Tokar added seven points, while Izzy Loynes scored six and Ellyanna Carman added five for O-E.
The win lifts the Marauders to 13-2 overall.
Laingsburg sits at 8-7.
Alma 64, Chesaning 51
CHESANING — Alma surged to a 23-7 lead after one quarter and then hung on for a 64-51 win over Chesaning Tuesday.
“I am proud of how the team battled back to a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter,” said Chesaning coach Steve Keck. “It would have been easy to pack it in but this team does not quit.”
Chesaning (5-9) was led by Ava Devereaux, with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Charley Mahan added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Kyle Florian had eight points and three assists.
Alma (9-6) was led by Gracie Mellinger’s 30 points.
Flushing 46, Corunna 20
FLUSHING — The Raiders topped the Cavaliers 46-20 Tuesday.
The loss puts Corunna at 7-8 overall.
Flushing sits at 11-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Corunna 83, Flushing 52
CORUNNA — Corunna collected its fifth straight win in the midst of an 11-2 campaign Tuesday, with an 83-52 triumph over Flushing.
Brevin Boilore scored 20 points while fellow junior Braylon Socia scored 16. Peyton TerMeer scored 11 points with five assists and five rebounds.
Flushing was fell to 4-9.
Durand 88, Morrice 42
MORRICE — Durand blew out Morrice by 46 points on Tuesday, 88-42, for its fourth straight win.
Austin Kelley led the way with 16 points, five assists and five rebounds. Gabe Lynn finished on steal shy of a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals, settling instead for his eighth double-double of the season. Markell Tate had 15 points, seven steals and six assists, while Brayden Joslin added 13 points and four assists. Chuckie Kregger scored nine for Durand (13-2).
Morrice falls to 1-11 with the loss.
Bentley 43, Byron 41
BYRON — Owen Thomas scored 14 points with five rebounds, and Reece Arndt had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double, but Byron fell by two points to Bentley Tuesday, 43-41.
The Eagles (2-11) also got seven points with five rebounds from Trevor Ritter. Glen L’Esperance had six points and five rebounds.
Bentley improved to 5-7 overall.
Bendle 65, Perry 54
PERRY — Twenty-five turnovers doomed Perry, as the Ramblers fell, 65-54, to Burton Bendle Tuesday.
Jylon Peek scored 15 points with eight rebounds for the Ramblers (5-10). DJ Jenks scored 13 points and Ty Webb added 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Bendle improved to 6-7.
Kearsley 66, Owosso 46
OWOSSO — Kearsley topped the Trojans, 66-46, despite the twin 12-point, seven-rebound outings of Mikey Combs and Andrew Lewis. Adding six points apiece were Carter Miculka and Santi Aguirre, with Miculka also contributing nine rebounds.
The Trojans fell to 0-15 while Kearsley improved to 7-7.
