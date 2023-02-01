BYRON — The Morrice Orioles were firing on all cylinders Tuesday, as they notched a 30-point road win over Byron, 52-22, to improve to 10-3 on the year.

The Orioles were powered by the sweet shooting of Mackenzie Doerner, who canned five 3-pointers en route to 18 points, and Aubrey Rogers — who finished with 17 points and two triples. Rogers also logged eight assists and seven steals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.