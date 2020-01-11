VERMONTVILLE — Perry senior guard Alyssa Welsh scored 34 points, eclipsing 1,000 for her career in leading the Ramblers’ girls basketball team to a 63-45 victory Friday over Vermontville Maple Valley.
Welsh scored 23 of Perry’s 25 points in the first quarter, hitting six 3-pointers, to stake the Ramblers to a big lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Welsh now has 1,016 points for her career, leaving her 59 shy of all-time leading scorer Kelsey Finch (1,075).
“She got us going,” Perry head coach Tim Beebe said. “We just came out with a lot of good energy.
Grace Knickerbocker added eight points for the Ramblers.
Laingsburg 49, Saranac 34
LAINGSBURG — Grace Graham scored a career-high 20 points with 11 steals, nine rebounds and four assists to lead Laingsburg past Saranac 49-34 Friday.
Kara Mahoney scored 13 points with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Hayleigh Mertens added a career-high 10 points.
Saranac fell to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the CMAC.
Ovid-Elsie 41, Montrose 14
ELSIE — A balanced scoring attack helped Ovid-Elsie break Montrose’s 1-3-1 half-court trap in a 27-point victory Friday.
Seven different Marauders scored, led by seven points each from Kiah Longoria, Caitlyn Walter and Lauren Barton. Barton added eight rebounds, while Kalista Bancroft had three assists and two steals for O-E (6-3, 3-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
“We struggled a bit finishing and from the line, but defensively we keep stepping in the right direction,” O-E head coach Ryan Cunningham said. “As long as we focus on our defense the offense will come. It was nice to have several kids step up and contribute offensively.”
Montrose fell to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the league after a dismal 4-for-28 (14%) shooting night.
Chesaning 54, Lakeville 4
OTISVILLE — Chesaning routed Otisville Lakeville 54-4 Friday night.
Karissa Ferry led the way for Chesaning with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist on the night. The Indians to improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the MMAC.
LakeVille, which was throttled 54-6 Tuesday by Ovid-Elsie, lost its 34th straight game.
New Lothrop 65, Mt. Morris 21
NEW LOTHROP — Brooke Wenzlick scored 20 points with six assists and six rebounds to lead New Lothrop past Mt. Morris Friday, 65-21.
The Hornets (5-3, 5-1 MMAC) also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Makayla Lienau.
“It was a great win tonight,” New Lothrop coach James Perry said. “Everyone contributed.”
Corunna 43, Clio 28
CORUNNA — Corunna climbed back to .500 on the season Friday after downing Clio.
Ellie Toney and Sydnie Gillett both had double-doubles to lead the Cavaliers (4-4, 2-1 Flint Metro Stars). Toney had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Gillett had 14 points and 11 boards. Toney also blocked four shots.
Corunna outscored the Mustangs 12-3 in the third quarter to take control after falling behind 12-8 at halftime.
Joy Chatlain led Clio (0-8, 0-3) with 14 points.
Morrice 43, Genesee Christian 32
MORRICE — Jenna Smith and Abi Beam each scored 11 points to lift Morrice past Genesee Christian 43-32 Friday.
The Orioles improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Genesee Area Conference. Gracie Nowak added 10 points for the winning side.
Genesee Christian fell to 2-4 and 1-3 marks.
Lake Fenton 73, Owosso 22
OWOSSO — Lake Fenton went to Owosso and beat the Trojans 73-22, Friday night.
Alaynie Drury led Owosso in scoring with six points. Reyn Tuttle added five points.
The Trojans remained winless on the season, falling to 0-7 overall (0-3 Flint Metro Stars). Lake Fenton improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
OVID-ELSIE 41, MONTROSE 14
MONTROSE (2-4, 1-3): Totals: 4-28 5-12 14.
OVID-ELSIE (6-3, 3-2): Kalista Bancroft 0-2 0-0 0, Kiah Longoria 3-6 2-4 7, Alexis Kusnier 0-1 0-0 0, Tristin Ziola 2-6 1-1 5, Caitlyn Walter 3-10 1-1 7, Kaylee Hall 1-2 3-3 6, Braylon Byrnes 1-5 1-2 3, Lauren Barton 2-13 3-7 7, Madison Cunningham 3-6 0-1 6. Totals: 15-51 9-15 41.
Montrose 0 7 2 5 — 14
Ovid-Elsie 9 13 14 5 — 41
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 2-8 (Longoria 1-2, Kusnier 0-1, Walter 0-2, Hall 1-1, Barton 0-2); Montrose 1-5. Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 26 (Barton 8, Cunningham 5); Montrose 23. Total Fouls (Fouled out): Ovid-Elsie 13 (None); Montrose 9. Assists: Ovid-Elsie 11 (Bancroft 3, Cunningham 3); Montrose 4. Steals: Ovid-Elsie 17 (Kusnier 3, Walter 3); Montrose 0. Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 1 (Bancroft); Montrose 1. Turnovers: Ovid-Elsie 16, Montrose 27.
CORUNNA 43, CLIO 28
CLIO (0-8, 0-3): Stephanie Lokinski 2 0-0 5, Joy Chatlain 5 3-4 14, Taylor Schiebel 0 1-2 1, Mallory Brackrog 2 0-0 4, Alaina Reed 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 4-6 28.
CORUNNA (4-5, 2-1): Grace Yerian 1 0-0 3, Jenna Bauman 1 0-0 2, Ellie Toney 6 6-9 19 Sydnie Gillett 4 6-7 14, Danielle French 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 7-18 43.
Clio 2 10 3 13 — 28
Corunna 6 2 12 23 — 43
3-Point Goals: Corunna 2 (Toney, Yerian); Clio 2 (Lokinski, Chatlain). Rebounds: Corunna 43 (Toney 11, Gillett 11). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 9 (None); Clio 15 (None). Assists: Corunna 8 (Gillett 3). Steals: Corunna 9 (Gillett 3). Blocked Shots: Corunna 5 (Toney 4, Gillett 1).
PERRY 63, MAPLE VALLEY 45
PERRY: (4-3, 2-1): Grace Knickerbocker 4 0-1 8, Alyssa Welsh 11 6-12 34, Grace O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Emily Rathbun 2 1-2 7, Emma Cochrane 2 0-0 4, Lorraine Tharnish 2 0-1 4, Katie Kiger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 7-16 63.
MAPLE VALLEY (0-7, 0-3)
Perry 25 14 12 12 — 63
Maple Valley 9 13 12 11 — 45
3-Point Goals: Perry 8 (Welsh 6, Rathbun 2).
LAINGSBURG 49, SARANAC 34
SARANAC (4-4, 1-4 CMAC): Paigelyn Guernsey 4 3-7 11. Totals: 12 7-16 34.
LAINGSBURG (7-2, 4-1 CMAC): Kara Mahoney 3 6-7 13, Grace Graham 8 2-420, Hayleigh Mertens 5 0-0 10, Erica Wade 0 0-2 0, Gabby Paquet 1 0-0 2, Bree Schlaack 1 0-0 2, Sage Wurm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 10-21 49.
Saranac 10 5 12 7 — 34
Laingsburg 13 9 10 15 — 49
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 1 (Mahoney). Saranac 3. Rebounds: Laingsburg (Graham 9, Mahoney 7). Assists: Laingsburg (Mahoney 5, Graham 4). Steals: Laingsburg (Graham 11, Mahoney 5).
NEW LOTHROP 65, MT. MORRIS 21
MT. MORRIS (2-5, 2-4 MMAC): No details reported.
NEW LOTHROP (5-3, 5-1 MMAC): Riley 2 2-2 6, Brown 3 2-4 9, Grabb 1 2-2 4, Lienau 4 7-9 15, Wenzlick 6 6-8 20, Wheeler 2 4-5 8, Bushre 0 3-4 3. Totals: 18 26-34 65.
Mt. Morris 3 11 4 3 — 21
New Lothrop 25 17 15 8 — 65
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 3 (Wenzlick 2, Brown 1). Rebounds: New Lothrop (Lienau 8). Assists: New Lothrop (Wenzlick 6).
