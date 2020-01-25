CHESANING — Chesaning’s girls basketball team overcame a double-double by Lauren Barton to stretch its win-streak to six games with a 43-28 win over Ovid-Elsie.
“Everyone came in and played and contributed to the win tonight,” Chesaning head coach Ryan Ferry said. “Even though we struggled to score early the girls never gave up and played a good defensive game tonight.”
The Indians’ (10-1, 8-1 Mid-Michigan Acitivities Conference) featured a balanced scoring attack, led by Jordyn Bishop who finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals. The win sets up a showdown next Friday with league leader Byron (11-0, 9-0), which handed Chesaning its lone loss.
Barton had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Ovid-Elsie, which remains in third place at 5-4 (8-5 overall).
CHESANING 43, OVID-ELSIE 28
OVID-ELSIE (8-5,4-5 MMAC): Lauren Barton 16 points, Caitlyn Walter 6 points, Madison Cunningham 2 points, Kalista Bancroft 2 points. Lexi Kusnier 1 points.
CHESANING (10-1, 8-1 MMAC): Jordyn Bishop 9 points, Haylei Drope 7 points, Lilly Cooper 6 points, Claire Greenfelder 6 points, Sidnee Struck 4 points, Julia Bishop 3 points, Elizabeth Coon 3 points, Meghan Florian 2 points.
O-E 6 5 5 12 — 28
Chesaning 1 14 15 13 — 43
Rebounds: Chesaning (Jordyn Bishop 7, Struck 7, Drope 6, Julia Bishop 6, Karissa Ferry 6). Ovid-Elsie (Barton 11, Madison Cuningham 4). Assists: Chesaning (Struck 3, Coon 3). Steals: Chesaning (Drope 5, Jordyn Bishop 3, Julia Bishop 3).
