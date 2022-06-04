LAINGSBURG — Lorna Strieff scored a hat trick on her 18th birthday and Desire Knoblauch scored twice to lead Laingsburg past Bath, 6-0, in a Division 4 district soccer championship game Friday.
The Wolfpack (15-5), which also got a goal from Emily Gutzman, built an early 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes and never looked back, according to Strieff.
“It was one of our better games,” Strieff said. “And we didn’t freak out as much on defense — which is what we sometimes tend to do.”
Laingsburg had defeated the Bees by one goal at the start of the week. Bath, which advanced to the district finals by defeating Byron, 4-2 in overtime, ended its season at 9-4-1.
“We won 3-2 against them (Bath) last Monday,” said Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins. “And we won 6-0 today. So we made the corrections we needed to make, scoring more often and more creatively and our defense stepped into the void. And we didn’t get scored on.”
Laingsburg will advance to the regional semifinals 4 p.m. Tuesday vs. Saginaw Valley Lutheran (17-0-2) at Montrose High School.
Strieff scored Laingsburg’s first goal with 33:50 left in the first half. It was assisted by Gutzman.
Laingsburg made it 2-0 10 minutes into the contest as Knoblauch scored off a Brooke Putnam cross.
Knoblauch again found the net just a few minutes later with Grace Elfring getting the assist.
That’s how the game stood until the second half as Strieff scored two more goals and Gutman added one.
Laingsburg finished 7-2 in conference play and will now seek to be giant killers against Valley Lutheran, ranked No. 1 in Division 4.
