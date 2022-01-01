CHESANING — Wrestler Connor Everett has crafted a 12-0 record so far for Chesaning, and he’s hoping to continue improving so he can avenge last season’s performance at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 state finals.
“Last year at states, things didn’t go so well and I went 0-2 (with decision losses of 4-2 and 5-0) but this year I want to place in the top three,” Everett said.
The Indians senior, this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, seems to be on the right track, already delivering a pair of upset victories.
“In the finals at Remus Chippewa Hills, I wrestled a kid from Kingsley (Justin Grahn) and he was really a good wrestler and I beat him 1-0,” Everett said. It was Grahn’s first loss in 10 bouts this season after Everett scoree on an escape.
“It was the second period and I was chosen bottom,” Everett said. “And I took a stand up, and that was the only point scored in that whole match.”
That first-place showing at the 23-team Joe Loren Memorial Invitational at Chippewa Hills helped the Indians finish fourth in the team standings.
Everett’s other big win was a 9-4 victory over Freeland’s Ty Fournier at the season-opening Millington Quad.
“We went to Millington for a dual meet and that was my last match of the day,” Everett said.
Chesaning coach Jeremy Reiber said Everett has been impressive and his two biggest wins have shown the senior could be headed for a memorable season.
“Upsetting the No. 2 seeded wrestler at Chip Hills and then the No. 1-ranked guy at (Millington) — and both were state qualifiers,” Reiber said. “He’s one of the hardest workers that we have in our room. And so that perseverance and hard work are definitely starting to pay off for him in his senior year. He’s having a great season. He’s definitely gotten a little stronger and gotten a little more skills. He seems to be peaking fairly well for his senior season. So he’s right on track. I know he’s
OVERSET FOLLOWS:going to keep working harder and getting better every single day. So we’ll be excited to see him at the end of the season.”
Everett said there is one fundamental difference between this year and last.
“The difference this year is that I’m cutting down to 135,” Everett said. “Last year, I bumped up to 135. So I’m stronger this year and healthier.”
Chesaning’s squad, which placed second at the 16-school Caro Invitational, currently boasts a 3-1 record.
In last season’s shortened COVID campaign, Everett finished 18-4 — taking third-place honors at the district and regional levels. He entered the districts last season with a 12-0 mark.
Wrestling is not the only sport that Everett has excelled in at Chesaning, he also played football.
Doubling as a linebacker as well as a defensive back, Everett was named a second-team All-MMAC defensive selection this past fall.
Chesaning’s football team delivered a 4-5 campaign and finished 3-4 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
The Indians opened the season with a 3-0 mark, defeating Bridgeport (20-18), Mt. Morris (24-14) and LakeVille (28-0).
Everett said, besides capturing all-league honors on defense, there was one interesting side note that he will remember frm his senior season. Certainly not one of the biggest or heaviest players on the squad, he nonetheless found himself on the offensive line for a few games.
“I played center for a couple of games,” Everett said. “It was interesting. But we started out 3-0 on the season and then we hit a black spot on the road.”
Chesaning’s 35-18 victory over Byron was the team’s fourth victory.
Everett said, once he graduates from high school, he plans to study a trade. He helps his father in his Everett Excavating and Landscape Supplies in Chesaning.
“I work for my dad (Nick Everett) a lot and so I’ve always been working on the side and I just don’t want to go back to school — I’m not much of a school person,” Everett said.
