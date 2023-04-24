NEW LOTHROP — Monday’s softball doubleheader between Chesaning and New Lothrop will go into the books as a resounding Hornet sweep. New Lothrop took the first game 8-0 and the second 16-1.

The opener might have had an entirely different complexion if a long fly ball off the bat of Chesaning’s Hailey Rolfe had managed to hew just a few inches to the right, however.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.