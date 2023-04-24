NEW LOTHROP — Monday’s softball doubleheader between Chesaning and New Lothrop will go into the books as a resounding Hornet sweep. New Lothrop took the first game 8-0 and the second 16-1.
The opener might have had an entirely different complexion if a long fly ball off the bat of Chesaning’s Hailey Rolfe had managed to hew just a few inches to the right, however.
Rolfe’s bomb-that-wasn’t would have turned a 5-0 shutout into a 5-3 game.
Ultimately, the Indians never did sort out Hornet hurler Mallory Heroux.
Heroux worked all seven innings of Game 1, striking out 12 and walking just two.
Game 2 lasted just four innings. This time it was Delaney Gross who starred in the circle. She twirled a 3-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks.
New Lothrop totaled 21 hits on the day as it improved to 8-4 overall and 2-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Chesaning fell to 7-3 and 3-3 in the MMAC.
New Lothrop coach Tom Birchmeier said the performance saw his team finally fire in all phases of the game.
“Those are probably the two most complete games we’ve played all year,” Birchmeier said. “The first game of doubleheaders has always been our weakest one this season. The second game we usually play better. But tonight, we came out in Game 1 and played very well.”
Birchmeier said the pitching was solid in both games.
“Both girls pitched well and they are really making it hard for me to decide who’s my No 1,” Birchmeier said with a smile
Chesaning head coach Todd Moser didn’t sugar-coat the losses. His team must go back to practice and get some things ironed out, he said.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Moser said.
New Lothrop made just one error in both games while Chesaning was guilty of four errors in Game 1 and three more in Game 2.
New Lothrop was up just 1-0 in Game 1 when it scored four runs in the bottom of the third — aided by three Chesaning errors. The Hornets tacked on three more runs, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Ashlyn Orr batted 2-for-3 with a triple and double and two RBIs for New Lothrop. Heroux helped her own cause by swinging 2-for-3.
Chesaning got its hits from Kylie Florian and Hannah Copper. Cooper’s hit was a double.
Chesaning’s Brezlyn Struck took the Game 1 loss. She worked six innings and gave up eight runs on nine hits. She walked two and struck out one.
In Game 2, New Lothrop got some fireworks in the first inning when sophomore Victoria Henige, a left-handed hitter, powered a two-run homer to center field. It was her first home run of the season.
It seemed to set the tone for the nightcap.
“Ya that’s probably the best we’ve hit all year,” Henige said. “They were two good pitchers we faced and it wasn’t like they were easy to hit. They had some good movement and good speed. I’m proud of the way we hit off them today.”
Brynne Birchmeier batted 3-for-3 with 3 RBI for the Hornets. Henige went 2-for-2 with a homer and a double. Marissa Rombach batted 2-for-4 with a double and Ashlyn Orr batted 2-for-2 with two RBI and two walks.
Ava Devereaux took the loss for Chesaning. She was charged with 12 hits and struck out two.
Rolfe laced a double and a single while Abby Meder and Cooper each singled.
Rolfe, a talented senior who set a school record last season with nine homers en route to an area-best .687 batting average, said the Indians must keep their heads up.
“We’re getting the work in and it really matters,” Rolfe said. “I’m looking forward to it (the rest of the season).”
Rolfe plans to keep swinging away.
“I just want to keep hitting it,” Rolfe said. “If I put any pressure on myself then I get cold. So I just want to enjoy it and have fun.”
And so said that’s what her team needs to focus on too.
“Just collectively play together and have as much fun as we can and also be competitive as well,” said the senior.
