Corunna grad Spencer Mort scored his first career touchdown Saturday for Olivet College as the Comets beat Adrian College 21-17.
Mort hauled in a 36-yard TD from freshman quarterback Kaleb Jarrett on the game’s opening drive. Mort caught three passes for 74 yards in the contest and was the team’s leading receiver.
It was by far his best game at the college level; he had three career receptions entering Saturday’s contest. Mort has five catches for 103 yards on the season.
FOOTBALL
Gavin Barnes (Owosso) and head coach Ryan Brady (Chesaning), Saginaw Valley State — Barnes started at tight end, but wasn’t targeted in the passing game as Grand Valley State edged the Cardinals 35-28 in “Battle of the Valleys” Saturday.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Annese’s second-ranked Bulldogs ran for 317 yards and five touchdowns Saturday in a 58-13 rout of Wayne State to remain unbeaten. Ferris racked up 602 yards of total offense and held the Warriors to minus-3 rushing yards.
Evan Morris, Michigan State (Ovid-Elsie) — Saturday’s 38-0 blowout loss at Wisconsin didn’t afford many opportunities for kickoffs. Cole Hahn handled the game’s opening kickoff, and the unit was not needed again as the Spartan offense struggled. Morris is still listed as the co-starter on the MSU depth chart, but we won’t see the team again until Oct. 26 against Penn State.
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — Harrison was listed as a participant in Saturday’s 38-27 win over Mississippi.
Jack Lawrence, Alma College (Byron) — Lawrence had a fairly quiet game in Alma’s 23-14 win Saturday over Trine, recording two tackles from his starting linebacker spot.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson had four tackles, including one for a loss, in Saturday’s 44-0 blowout win over Finlandia. He started at linebacker.
Gabe Luce, Wisconsin Lutheran College (Chesaning) — Luce caught two passes for 37 yards in WLC’s 26-20 loss to Eureka Saturday, though he also lost a fumble early in the fourth quarter on his second grab. On the season, he has 283 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Clayton Lynn, Michigan Tech (Durand/Swartz Creek HS) — Lynn was listed as a participant in Saturday’s 24-20 win over Northern Michigan.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris continues to be a potent offensive threat for the Spartans, recording 11 kills Friday in a loss to Nebraska and 15 more in Sunday’s win over Iowa. She added nine and eight digs, respectively, in the two matches.
Maya Ferland and Sophia Strieff, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Ferland nine kills in a 3-0 win over Kalamazoo Valley Community College Oct. 10. Strieff had two kills.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane had two kills and four digs in Friday’s 3-0 loss to Wisconsin-Parkside.
MEN’S GOLF
Brandt Nelson (Byron) and Jagger Richard (Laingsburg), Northwood University — Nelson shot a two-round total of 154 (81-73) and tied for 24th Sunday and Monday at the Motor City Invite in Dearborn. Richard shot 159 (83-76) and tied for 38th.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Another impressive outing for the freshman, who finished 14th in 22 minutes, 1.6 seconds at Friday’s Raider Invitational at Oakland Community College.
Zach Adkins, Cleary University (Durand) — Adkins ran 49th in 28:30.87 Friday at Muskegon Community College’s Jayhawk Invitational.
Katelyn Feldpausch, Michigan Tech (Corunna) — Feldpausch finished 225th in 25:29.5 at Saturday’s Lewis University Crossover Classic.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller scored her first career goal Oct. 9 as Delta routed Ancilla College 8-0.
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith has scored in two straight outings, netting one goal in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Trine and then scoring on a penalty kick Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Alma.
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey returned to action Oct. 9 after a roughly two-week absence, notching a start and an assist in a 2-1 win over Detroit Mercy. She started again in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over IUPUI.
MEN’S SOCCER
Tyler Deese, Adrian College (Corunna) — Deese appears to have played the entire second half in a 1-0 loss Sunday to Olivet.
