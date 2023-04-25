The Argus-Press

LINDEN — The Corunna boys track and field team captured its 44th straight dual-meet victory, 113-24 over Lake Fenton Tuesday, to improve to 4-0 in the Flint Metro League Tuesday and set up a showdown next week with visiting Clio.

