LINDEN — The Corunna boys track and field team captured its 44th straight dual-meet victory, 113-24 over Lake Fenton Tuesday, to improve to 4-0 in the Flint Metro League Tuesday and set up a showdown next week with visiting Clio.
“We’ve got Clio next Tuesday and they are also 4-0 in the Flint Metro and so it will be a showdown,”Corunna coach Jeff Sawyer said.
Sawyer said one of the highlights Tuesday was in the 1600-meter run as Logan Roka and Kenny Evans each ran personal-best times in under 4 minutes, 30 seconds.
Roka was first at 4:28.38 while Evans placed second at 4:29.50. Each would have been a state-qualifying time had it been recorded at the regional meet.
Corunna’s boys won 15 of 17 events, with Roka also taking first at 800 meters (2:06.88) and Evans winning the 3200 (9:57.32).
Dalari McGee of the Cavaliers swept the 110 hurdles (19.32) and 300 hurdles (45.28).
Other individual winners for Corunna were Tarick Bower (100-meter dash, 11.08), Nick Strauch (200, 23.07), Alan Mrva (shot put, 36-93/4), A.J. Brieger (discus, 117-5) and Wyatt Bower (long jump, 20-41/2).
Corunna also won all of the relay races.
In the 4x100, Isaac Jacobs, Wyatt Bower, Nick Strauch and Tarick Bower finished in 44.09; in the 4x200, Jacobs, Nick Strauch and the Bower brothers won in 1:32.49; in the 4x400, Lucas Kuran, Jaxon Strauch, Ohnathon Palin and Nolan Carr won in 3:46.19; and in the 4x800 relay, Jaxon Strauch, Aidan Roka, Evans and Logan Roka won in 9:23.
Although the girls team scores were not available at press time, the Corunna girls also got plenty of first-place showings Tuesday, taking 9 of 16 events.
Neele’ge’ Sims was first in three solo events — the 100 dash (13.49), the 200 dash (27.80) and the long jump (15-0).
Hayven Thiel was tops in both the 800 run (2:38.92) and 1600 run (6:06.87).
Other first-place performers for Corunna were Taylor Throne (shot put, 27-5), Maddy Beard (discus, 79-9) and Rachel Steinacker (high jump, 4-6).
Kira Patrick, Abygail Boles, Mackenzie LeCureux and Sims won the 4x100 relay (54.86).
Owosso girls rise
to 4-0 in Flint Metro
ORTONVILLE — The Owosso girls track and field team surged to 4-0 in the Flint Metro League by downing Brandon, 86-51 Tuesday.
It set up a showdown next Tuesday at home vs. Goodrich, which is also 4-0.
Peyton Spicer won the high jump (5-2), shot put (30-51/2) and discus (87-2).
Emma Crandell won both the 3200-meter run (12:37.35), the 1600 run (5:46.25) and joined forces with Emma Johnson, Natalie Summerland and Julionna West to win the 4x800 relay (11:27.26).
Libby Summerland won the 100 dash (14.11) and 200 dash (28.48).
Other Trojan solo winners were Emma Johnson (800 run, 2:48.84), Kyle Bermudez (100 hurdles, 18.55), Gabrielle Hufnagel (300 hurdles, 53.62), Claire Agnew (pole vault, 11-0).
Owosso also won the 4x100 relay with Bermudez, Gabrielle Hufnagel, Khloe Muzzy and Gracie Meyer (57.63).
In the boys competition, Brandon defeated Owosso, 80-57.
Max Baade was first for the Trojans in the 200 and 400 dashes in 25.36 and 54.56, respectively, while Tyler Hufnagel won both the 110 hurdles (16.48) and 300 hurdles (42.63) and Gavin Mecomber won the long jump (19-0) and shot put (38-7 1/2).
Other first-place performers for Owosso were Gavin Fedewa (pole vault, 9-6) and Isaac Williams, Matthew Shattuck, Anton English and Zachary Wieler in the 4x100 relay (46.32).
Teel 4-time winner
for Perry boys
PERRY — Rease Teel won the 100-meter dash (11.63) and the 200 dash (23.52) and helped the Perry boys win the 4x100 and 4x200 relays en route to an 82-55 victory over visiting Stockbridge Tuesday.
In the 4x100 relay, Teel teamed with Russell Pickell, Nic Barber and Josh Nance (47.12) while in the 4x200 relay, it was Teel, Sawyer Beardslee, Nance and Brody Webb (1:44.10).
Beardslee topped the 110 hurdles (18.62) and 300 hurdles (48.99).
Other winners for Perry were Pickell (long jump, 17-2), Barber (shot put, 35-4 1/2), Webb (discus (102-2) and Chandler Webb (pole vault, 9-6).
The Perry boys improved to 2-2 overall.
In the girls competition, Stockbridge downed Perry 69-49.
Anna Nixon and Jaidyn Sadler were three-time winners for the Ramblers.
Nixon fronted the 100 dash (13.80), long jump (15-8) and 4x100 relay with Sadler, Madison Reeder and Abigail Cochrane (1:03.14).
Sadler won the 300 hurdles (1:04.52) and joined in on wins in the 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay with Sydney Rose, Reeder and Madison Wilcox (3:08.87).
Other Perry winners were Albri Larner (pole vault, 7-6) and Sydney Rose (shot put, 34-3).
BASEBALL
Chesaning sweeps New Lothrop,
surges to 6-0 in MMAC
NEW LOTHROP — Chesaning’s baseball team continued its MMAC perfection.
The Indians swept New Lothrop 10-0 and 7-5 Monday.
Logan Fulk pitched a 4-hitter in Game 1 with six strikeouts. Fulk improved his personal record to 3-0.
Nash Wendling batted 3-for-4 for the Indians in Game 1. Eli Escamilla and Fulk had two hits apiece.
New Lothrop received hits from Cole Bradshaw, Joe Torres, Ty Olsen and Jayden Martinez.
Martinez took the pitching loss. He allowed nine hits and nine runs in his five-inning stint.
Brady Sager was the mound winner in the nightcap. Sager allowed three hits over 4 2-3 innings, striking out seven.
Wendling lined two hits and drove in three runs.
Martinez batted 2-for-4 for the Hornets.
Olsen took the loss. He gave up seven runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Chesaning improved to 6-0 in league play and 10-2 overall.
Perry, Stockbridge trade wins
PERRY — Perry captured a 17-8 victory in Game 1 of a Tuesday doubleheader with visiting Stockbridge.
The Ramblers outhit Stockbridge 16-5 in the first game with Jylon Peek and Tristan Krupp each banging two hits and driving in three runs.
Joey Mcgraw-Allen, Brady Burns, Michael Werner, Cole Sawyer, Nolan Krupp and David Cramer also had two hits apiece.
Peek got the mound win, pitching 52/3 innings and giving up seven runs and four hits.
He struck out 14 and walked four.
Stockbridge won the nightcap, 10-9 despite the three-hit swinging of Peek and Tristan Krupp. Werner had two hits and drove in three runs wile Krupp had two RBIs.
Tristan Krupp took the loss. He worked 42/3 innings and gave up 10 runs and nine hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
Ovid-Elsie sweeps Byron
BYRON — Ovid-Elsie captured a 5-4, 7-2 sweep over Byron Monday.
Perrien Rasch was the Marauder starter in Game 1. He permitted one hit with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Braxton Stenger went the final 21/3 innings and gave up one hit with three strikeouts.
Stenger get out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh with no outs. He got a pop up and then two strikeouts.
Hayden Pontack had one hit and drove in a run for the Marauders.
In Game 2, O-E’s Corbyn Janes pitched six innings and allowed just four hits with 12 strikeouts.
Pontack had a hit and scored two runs. Talan Parsons had a hit and drove in a run.
GIRLS SOCCER
Montrose 3, Byron 1
MONTROSE — Montrose topped Byron in girls soccer, 3-1, Tuesday.
Julia Slackta scored the lone goal for the Eagles. It came in the second half and was assisted by Zadie Schmidt.
Julianna Goodrich made 12 saves for Byron while Lana Treidel made one save.
BOYS GOLF
Byron wins MMAC Preseason
VASSAR — Byron won the MMAC Preseason Tournament at Willow Springs Golf and Country Club by shooting a 369.
Freshman Braylen Brown keyed the Eagles with a medalist round of 86. Teammate Ethan Gray was second at 87 while freshman Anthony Wren was seventh (94).
Ovid-Elsie was second (381) while New Lothrop finished third (395), Durand fourth (400), Chesaning fifth (401), LakeVille sixth (407) and Montrose seventh (421).
Clay Wittenberg of Ovid-Elsie was third at 90 while Chesaning’s Quinton Everett and Durand’s Mason Pancheck tied for fourth at 92 each. Dominic Kline of Ovid-Elsie finished sixth (93).
Cole Noonan of New Lothrop and Jayce Herblet of Ovid-Elsie shared seventh place as each carded 97s.
Owosso 182, Clio 197
CLIO — Owosso shot its best round of the season and captured a 15-stroke victory over Clio Tuesday at Clio Country Club.
Owen Feldpausch led the way with a 44 while Jon Mazza and Hunter Babcock each carded 45s and Ryan Dahl shot 48.
It was the second straight match in which Feldpausch shot a team-low round.
