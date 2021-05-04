FENTON TWP. — Lake Fenton downed Owosso 8-0 Monday, outshooting the Trojans, 31-1.
Lilly Usher made 13 saves for Owosso. The Blue Devils led 6-0 after one half.
Owosso fell to 0-4-1 in the Flint Metro. Lake Fenton improved to 6-1 in league play.
Dansville 8, Durand 0
DANSVILLE — Dansville defeated Durand 8-0 Monday in a game in which both teams competed with the minimum of seven players.
The Aggies took a 5-0 lead into halftime and added three more goals in the second half.
Senior Teala Patterson recorded 24 saves for the Railroaders, who fell to 0-3 on the season.
Brandon 8, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Corunna fell 8-0 Monday to Ortonville Brandon.
No other details were reported.
