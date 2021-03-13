CHESANING — New Lothrop’s wrestling team went 3-0 Friday with victories over Chesaning (60-24), St. Charles (63-15) and Saginaw Valley Lutheran (70-6).
The Hornets featured the 3-0 showings of Leo Bauman (103 pounds), Daven Lockwood (112), Caleb Sharp (125), Parker Noonan (130), Jack Kulhanek (135), Dominic Casciano (152), Harry Helmick (160), Brady Gross (171), Kody Krupp (189), Grayson Orr (215) and Cooper Symons (285).
