OWOSSO — Senior captain Isaac DeWeese scored a hat trick and Owosso defeated Flint Kearsley 3-1 in overtime Thursday during a Division 2 district soccer opener at Willman Field.
The Trojans (4-16) advance to play Fenton (12-5-1) in the second round 6 p.m. Tuesday at Willman Field.
Kearsley struck first and for a while it appeared that goal would stand up.
But with three minutes remaining in regulation, DeWeese, took a pass from Noah Jafri and scored to tie the game.
In OT, DeWeese scored two more goals — the first came off a pass from Hunter Babcock and the second off a forced turnover by Avery Fear.
Brennan Baron was the winning goalie for Owosso while defender Jacob Wood and midfielder Fear also excelled.
Durand 4, Perry 2, 2 overtimes
WILLIAMSTON— Durand outlasted Perry in two overtimes, 4-2, Thursday to advance to the second round of the Division 3 soccer districts.
Perry struck first as Tyler Krauss scored just 39 seconds into the contest.
Durand’s Robby Burk responded with a tying score and by halftime the Railroaders added another goal — from Devin Freier — to go up, 2-1.
With 21 minutes left in the second half, Perry’s Eli Delaney evened the match a 2-2 and it stayed that way until overtime.
Durand (9-8-2) received overtime goals from Sam Harris and Jackson Tillman to secure the 4-2 victory.
Perry finished 4-14-1.
Durand will face Lansing Catholic 5 p.m. Monday at Williamston with a championship berth on the line.
O-E, Corunna fall
WILLIAMSTON — Ovid-Elsie, the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys soccer champion, lost its Division 3 district opener to Lansing Sexton, 3-0, Thursday at Williamston.
The loss left the Marauders with a 15-4 record. Sexton improved to 7-6.
Williamston defeated Corunna, 8-0, Thursday in another district opener at Williamston. The Cavaliers finished 1-15 while Williamston rose to 12-4-2.
Oakland Christian 4, Byron 0
AUBURN HILLS —Auburn Hills Oakland Christian sidelined Byron, 4-0, Thursday in a Division 4 district soccer opener.
The Eagles finished their season at 14-3 while Oakland Christian improved to 5-15-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.