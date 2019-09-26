NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop downed Otisville LakeVille 25-6, 25-16, 25-16 Tuesday to improve to 3-1 in the MMAC.
Kailey Wendling had 11 kills, six assists, six digs and was 9 of 10 serving for the Hornets (11-6-2 overall). Anna Johnson added six kills, 15 assists and five digs with two aces.
Emma Bruff had 17 digs, while Brianna Kline was 25 of 25 serving with five aces.
