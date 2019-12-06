OWOSSO — Shelby Gokee is hoping to complete some unfinished business this winter.
Reaching the step-ladder state finals in Division 2 is at the top of her wish list.
Gokee, about to begin her senior season, came 22 pins short of reaching match play last season at Century Bowl in Waterford. Gokee totaled 1,115 pins in the six-game qualifing block — good for a 20th place in the state.
“My plan for the regionals is to be in the top 10,” Gokee said. “And hopefully when states come around to get in the top five and possibly finish in the top five at the states.”
Gokee said her sanctioned average was a 186 last season. She finished as a second-team all-Flint Metro League bowler.
Owosso, coached by Penny Stillwagon, finished 18th in the state. The Trojans were third at the regionals and sixth in the Flint Metro League.
“We have a good team and we have some good newcomers to the team,” said Stillwagon, now in her 22nd season as head coach. “With a lot of hard work, we will have a good season and finish out strong.”
Gokee agreed.
“I am very excited (about the team),” Gokee said. “We’ve got new kids who are showing lots of talent.”
2019 GIRLS BOWLING PREVIEW
Byron
Last season: Fifth at D3 regionals
Head Coach: Jon Rich
Key Returners: Regan Kopesky, Jr.; Zoe McDowell, Sr.; Laney Eckleberry, Jr.; Jenna Goodrich, Sr., Ryleigh Jordan, Sr.
Key Newcomers: Larissa Call, Fr.
Outlook: Kopesky tied for 50th at last year’s D3 state meet after taking ninth at regionals. She was named to the MMAC first team unit. McDowell just missed qualifying for the state meet, tying for 11th place — 12 pins from advancing. McDowell was selected to the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference second team. Jordan was 27th at regionals and Goodrich placed 45th. The Eagles were in the middle of the pack last season in the MMAC standings and hope to improve on that.
Durand
Last season: Ninth at D3 regionals; fifth MMAC.
Head Coach: Christena Fraley
Key Returners: Alanna Feldhouse, So.; Jordyn Oesterle, Jr.
Key Newcomers: Clara Henry, Sr.; Alyssa Fraley, So.
Outlook: Coach Christena Fraley said Alanna Feldhouse, who averaged a 169 a year ago, will lead the way for the Railroaders along with Jordyn Oesterle, who averaged 150. Oesterle placed 19th at regionals and Feldhouse finished 47th. “Our team goals are to capture the conference title and place at regionals,” Fraley said. “We’d like to send some kids to the state meet.”
Corunna
Last season: Third GAC; 11th at D3 regionals
Head Coach: Karla Scott
Key Returners: Abbie Smith, Sr.; Bridget Ryon, Jr.; Ariel Hiar, So.; Elizabeth White, Sr.; Abbie Smith, Sr.
Outlook: The Cavaliers will move from the Genesee Area Conference to the Flint Metro League. “We’re hoping to reach the state meet,” Corunna coach Karla Scott said. Ryon finished 33rd at a year ago while Hiar finished 46th. White was 52nd and Smith, who had a team-best 156 average, finished 67th.
Chesaning
Last season: 12th at D-3 regionals
Head Coach: Phil Larner
Key Returners: Emma Bohn, Sr.; Heather Kellogg, Sr.; Madison Moore, Sr.; Angel Marko, Sr.; Emily Rodriguez, Sr.
Outlook: The Indians will have an experienced group back led by Bohn, who was 38th at the regionals. Moore and Hellogg tied for 49th place.
Perry
Last season: 16th at D3 regionals
Head Coach: Jennifer McDaniels
Key Returners: Amber Brown, Jr.
Outlook: Perry will be led by Brown, who finished 62nd at last season’s individual regionals.
New Lothrop
Last season: Ninth at D4 state finals; second at regionals
Head Coach: Caryl Walling
Key Returners: Sara Long, Jr.
Outlook: New Lothrop must replace two individual state qualifiers in Samantha Bitterman (40th overall) and Anna Miller. Long finished 53rd at regionals.
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: Fourth at D3 regionals, MMAC champions
Head coach: Matt Fabus
Key Returners: Morgan Douglas, So.; Madison Schneider, Sr.; Jocelyn Holton-Pugh, Sr.; Makayla Kelley, Jr.; Chloe Taylor, Sr.; Elizabeth Underhill, Jr.
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie returns its entire team, which fell nine pins short of qualifying for the state finals. Elizabeth Underhill placed 11th at regionals, Mikayla Kelley finished 14th and Jocelyn Holton Pugh was 15th. Kelley and Underhill both qualified for Junior Gold Bowling in Las Vegas next summer.
Owosso
Last season: 18th at D2 state finals; third D2 regionals; sixth Flint Metro.
Head coach: Penny Stillwagon
Key Returners: Shelby Gokee, Aubree Irish, Willow MacLaughlin, Katie Davies, Jenna Weber.
Outlook: Gokee tied for 20th in the state last year and returns as a key senior. Owosso placed 18th in the state as a team and sport a strong nucleus that will be supported by newcomers Taylar Eiseler and Olivia Konsdorf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.