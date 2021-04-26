CORUNNA — Corunna smacked 21 hits and scored 24 runs while winning Saturday’s Corunna Baseball Invitational as Cavalier head coach Chuck Osika picked up career victories No. 100 and No. 101 — all at Corunna.
Osika’s 100th victory came at the start of the day when the Cavaliers defeated Imlay City 9-2.
After Freeland defeated Imlay City, 9-1, the Cavaliers and Falcons battled for the title. Corunna then secured a 12-4 championship victory.
Jack Belmer belted a third-inning homer for the Cavaliers in the title game. Cole Mieske, Caleb Stahr, Porter Zeeman and Hunter McCorkle all had three hits, with McCorkle and Scout Jones driving in three runs. Jones and Collin Thompson each had two hits.
Thompson pitched five innings in the title game and gave up four runs on eight hits. He struck out two and walked none. Mieske pitched two innings, giving up no runs and no hits. He struck out three with no walks.
In the 9-2 win over Imlay City in five innings, Corunna got two hits apiece from Zeeman and Jones. Each had one RBI. Belmer drove in three runs and Devellis had two RBIs.
McCorkle was the winning pitcher, working all five innings and giving up five hits and two runs. McCorkle struck out six and walked two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.