CHESANING — Two days after Levi Maier and Cole Yaros ran 1-2 at the first Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Jamboree in Byron, they squared off again at the 15-school Chesaning Invitational at Showboat Park.
It was a repeat performance as Maier finished first and Yaros ran second. But this time, near the banks of the Shiawassee River, the times were slower and the race was much tighter.
Maier, the Chesaning senior who clocked a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 52 seconds Tuesday, finished in 17:29.2 Thursday but still led virtually from start to finish. After trailing Maier by 26 seconds earlier in the week, Yaros, a New Lothrop senior shaved the margin to about five seconds and crossed the line in 17:34.6.
Finishing third was Sawyer Hosford of Holt (17:52.25) and placing fourth was Birch Run’s Bryce Husen (178:57.59).
Maier was still happy with his run on his home course. He was seeded No. 2 coming in, with Clio’s Elliott Sirianni seeded first at 16:39.9. Clio, however, did not compete Thursday as the Mustangs have a meet today at Michigan State University. Maier said that perhaps Sirianni could have pushed him to run a little faster if he were present.
“Today went really good,” Maier said. “The first mile was a little bit slow. Honestly, all the miles were a little bit slow. But I went out and just wanted to win the race. At about 3/4 of a mile, I took the lead.”
New Lothrop ran third overall in both the boys and girls races while capturing Small School Division titles in each. Yaros, who was holding the division trophy with pride, said he tried to stay with Maier throughout.
“He had me by about 30 seconds last time and I thought, ‘I just have to keep up with him today,’” Yaros said. “I held up with him most of the way. He had a kick at the end and it got away from me. But I was pretty excited, I was able to stick with him most of the race.”
New Lothrop’s division title was made possible by placing four runners in the top 24 and five in the top 40. Hornet senior Ryan Heslip ran ninth (18:21.88) while Parker Noonan ran 21st (19:15.50), Lieu Vincke was 24th (19:21.10) and Kevin Heslip ran 40th (20:09.42).
“I’m proud of this championship,” Ryan Heslip said. “This is our third one in a row. And we plan on continuing it.”
The Hornets also placed first in the small school division at the Genesee Cross Country Invitational Saturday as well as placing first at the Byron MMAC Jamboree.
“We’ve had a couple of varsity guys really step up the last couple of races,” Yaros said. “They’ve been the reason we’ve been winning.”
Holt was first with 49 points, while Birch Run ran second with 89 and New Lothrop placed third with 93. Chesaning finished seventh with 155 and Perry, not having the required five runners for a team score, did not place. The Ramblers featured junior Elliott Mergos, who ran 49th in 20:56.04.
Chesaning also featured by Corbin Walker (27th, 19:24.36), Caleb Walker (31st, 19:37.36), Eric Barancik (46th, 20:36.80) and Jayce Hyde (60th, 22:27.52).
Perry’s other finishers were Boaz Mergos (78th, 26:45.30), Joshua Hinkley (80th, 27:27.17) and Eric Fisher (82nd, 29:10.22).
MULCAHY TOP GIRLS FINISHER
Klara Mulcahy, a junior from New Lothrop, clocked the fastest area time in the girls race Thursday. Mulcahy ran 11th in 23:14.34. The overall girls winner was Kinsie Jacques of Pinconning, who was first in 19:22.12.
“I’m definitely most happy with the finish of my race,” Mulcahy said. “I usually start to struggle the last mile. But today, I really stayed sure I would stay strong that last mile. I was hoping to run a sub-24 and I did that today.”
Holt was the overall girls team champion with 24 points. Birch Run (77) and New Lothrop (112) were second and third, respectively. Chesaning finished ninth (205) and Perry did not have a team score since the Ramblers only fielded four runners.
The Hornets had three runners in the top 23 and five in the top 46 to win the Small School Division. Chesaning junior Taylor Bailey ran 16th (23:48.02) while Perry sophomore Teagen Hallock ran 17th (23:52.68). Josie Bauman of New Lothrop finished 19th (24:06.73) with New Lothrop’s Lexy Andres 23rd (24:25.33) and Chesaning’s Makayla Reiber 26th (24:37.65). New Lothrop’s Sara Dammann ran 27th (24:38.82). Savannah Craven of New Lothrop finished 46th in 26:00.22.
