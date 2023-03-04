DETROIT — Three local grapplers had bites at the individual state wrestling title apple at Ford Field on Saturday afternoon, but none of them reached the core.
Ovid-Elsie junior Talan Parsons, along with New Lothrop seniors Daven Lockwood and Grayson Orr each settled for second-place finishes for different reasons.
Parsons’ runner-up finish at 113 pounds was by far the most surprising of the three. The Marauder entered Saturday’s Division 3 final with an undefeated 50-0 record in this year, and made quick work of his challengers on Friday, pinning all four of his opening opponents in under four minutes
The Division 3 champion at 106 pounds as a sophomore, Parsons already owned a 2023 win over his Saturday opponent, Grand Rapids Catholic Central frosh Dale Gant, having outpointed him 8-2 at the DCC Invitational on Jan. 7. A second title seemed like a foregone conclusion.
Instead, Gant got his revenge, ekeing out a win in a ponderous, technical affair, 2-1.
Neither Gant nor Parsons scored any points in the first period of their match. Gant broke the tie with a two-point takedown of Parsons late in the second period. Parsons got on the board early in the final period with an escape but wasn’t able to complete the comeback as time expired.
Parsons said although the outcome wasn’t what he wanted, it was “exhilarating” to compete under the lights at Ford Field.
Ovid-Elsie wrestling head coach Kyle Spiess said he believes the loss will further drive Parsons to win his second state title as a senior in 2024.
“Dale (Gant)’s a good kid; we’ve wrestled a couple of times before,” Parsons said. “It was a good win for him, but if I would’ve finished a couple of my shots, I think I could’ve pulled through. But tough luck.”
New Lothrop’s Lockwood lost in the Division 4 state final at 120 pounds. He held his own against top-seeded Wesley Edie of Grass Lake, but ultimately came up just short — 10-9.
A series of nice takedowns saw Lockwood take an 8-6 lead into the final period, and he led again at 9-8 after Edie tied things early in the third period, but Edie countered with what turned out to be the winning takedown with about one minute remaining.
“It’s a dream I always had as a little kid to make the finals. Just to be able to go out there and compete was a gift from God,” Lockwood said.
New Lothrop head wrestling coach Jeff Campbell said having Lockwood on the varsity wrestling team for four years was a blessing.
“It’s hard to put into words what (Lockwood) meant to our program,” Campbell said. “He’s an example, and he works his butt off every single day. He’s a leader: He’s been a kid that will cut or gain weight to help the team.”
Lockwood ends his wrestling career at New Lothrop with a 30-7 senior campaign. He placed eighth in the state at 112 pounds in 2022.
Lockwood said he wants to continue wrestling in college, but is undecided as to where he’ll take his talents.
Perhaps the most unfortunate of the days three second-place finishes New Lohtrop heavyweight Orr’s.
Orr wasn’t able to compete after sustaining a knee injury with three or four seconds left in his semifinal match against Bangor’s Zachary Hayes on Friday. Campbell said Orr was “taken down in an awkward position.”
Orr was at Ford Field on Saturday and “tried to give it a go” after receiving treatment, but Orr ultimately wasn’t able to compete and lost by default to top-seeded Ethan Westfall (44-0) of Reading.
Campbell said football future was a factor in Orr’s decision to withdraw. Orr was a first-team all-state defensive lineman for New Lothrop and will play college ball at Saginaw Valley State University.
“(Orr) woke up (this morning) and his knee was swollen and stiff, and he wasn’t able to put any weight on it,” Campbell said. “I’m sure he’s disappointed right now, losing an opportunity to compete for a state championship, but he’s got a big football career ahead of him, and he didn’t want to jeopardize that.”
Orr finishes his wrestling career with a 38-3 senior season. He was runner-up in Division 4 at 215 pounds last year.
INDIVIDUAL STATE FINALS RESULTS
D3-106
3rd - Quinton Everett (49-5) of Chesaning
D3-150
7th - Decklan Davis (50-8) of Corunna
D3-157
6th - Xavier Anderson (53-8) of Corunna
D3-165
4th - Darrin Alward (45-2) of Durand
D4-132
8th - Dalton Birchmeier (31-16) of New Lothrop
D4-138
6th - Caleb Sharp (32-14) of New Lothrop
D4-144
3rd - Parker Noonan (37-12) of New Lothrop
D4-175
5th - Colton Symons (39-10) of New Lothrop
Girls-190
3rd - Maddisyn Miller (16-5) of Ovid-Elsie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.