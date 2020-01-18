CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Mt. Morris 65-47 Friday night in a game that featured several dunks, a lot of whistles and a ton of free throws.
Rae’Quonn Parham led the Chesaning with 24 points and also added nine steals, three rebounds and two assists in the victory.
“Anytime we can get a win over a good in conference opponent (like Mt.Morris) we’re happy,” Chesaning head coach Matt Weigl said.
Chesaning (5-2, 4-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) got out to a hot start with Rae’Quonn Parham opening up scoring with a transition dunk, which in turn kickstarted a 7-0 run for the Indians. On the other side of the ball, Chesaning’s defensive pressure was able to force multiple Mt. Morris turnovers and made ball handling a chore for the Panthers.
After one frame, Chesaning had doubled up Mt. Morris, 18-9.
But from the second quarter on, the game slowed down for Chesaning because the Panthers’ defense tightened up — and multiple stoppages from the officials.
“It was a tough game to get a flow into because of all the stoppages,” Weigl said.. “Our team has really good chemistry, so I think that really helped us find ourselves and our guys when we had to go to a half court offense after those stops.”
By the end of the game both schools shot a combined 64 free throws. Chesaning made 27 of 47 and Mt.Morris hit 10 of 17.
Chesaning senior Imari Hall said the team was able to keep their composure and keep both the offense and defense efficient despite the foul calls.
Parham said the defense was huge for the Indians in the win.
“Defense and rebounds kept us in the game,” said Parham.
Equally as impressive was Hall’s performance, as the senior forward finished with a double-double. He had 19 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist.
Trent Devereaux also finished with a double-digit point total as he went for 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two assists and was nearly flawless from the line, shooting 10 of 11.
CHESANING 65, MT. MORRIS 47
Mt. Morris (3-6, 3-4): JaQuan Benton 5 5-8 16, Cole Duplanty 4 3-4 14 Totals: 16 10-17 47.
Chesaning (5-2, 4-2): Rae’Quonn Parham 10 4-13 24, Imari Hall 19 9-12 19, Trent Devereaux 1 10-11 12, Brady Coon 1 2-2 4, Ethan Gray 1 2-6 4 Totals: 19 27-47 65.
Mt.Morris 9 10 13 15 — 47
Chesaning 18 16 10 21 — 65
3-Point Goals: Chesaning 0; Mt.Morris 5 (Duplanty 3). Rebounds: Chesaning 33 (Hall 11). Assists: Chesaning 8 (Parham 2). Steals: Chesaning 18 (Parham 9). Blocked Shots: Chesaning 3 (Hall 2).
