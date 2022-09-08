LAINGSBURG — Paul Pageot scored a hat trick and Laingsburg defeated Stockbridge 8-0 by mercy rule two minutes into the second half Wednesday.
Jake Essenberg, Alex Myers, Dylan Hulliberger and Kaleb Salas all scored off assists from Laingsburg’s Brayden Thomas. Adam Myers scored off an assist by Dano Winans.
The Wolfpack improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Trojans third at Metro jamboree
MT. MORRIS — The Owosso girls cross country team finished third at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League Jamboree No. 1.
Junior Libby Summerland ran fourth for Owosso in 20 minutes, 54.66 seconds as the Trojans scored 92 points. Goodrich was first with 47 while Fenton was second with 58. Corunna raced seventh with 249 points.
Kamryn Lauinger of Goodrich won the race in 20:05.83.
Owosso was also bolstered by Julionna West (11th, 21:31.40), Josie Jenkinson (17th, 21:54.61), Claire Agnew (19th, 22:06.11) and Emma Johnson (45th, 24:13.45).
Corunna’s Matylda Aslanowicz ran 18th in 22:06.03. Teammates Hayven Thiel (25th, 22:39.33), Isla Sule (54th, 25:15.74), Lizzie Dettman (65th, 26:21.82) and Faith Crist (68th, 26:56.17) came next.
MT. MORRIS — Corunna senior Logan Roka ran 10th during the first Flint Metro League Jamboree of the season Wednesday.
Roka finished the 3.1-mile course in 17:51.38. Linden’s Kyle Eberhard was first in 16:01.26.
Corunna finished eighth out of 12 teams with 214 points. Payton Chandler of the Cavaliers ran 44th (19:30.34), while teammates Jaxon Strauch (53rd, 20:06.01), Andrew Tucker (58th, 20:24.12) and Aidan Roka (60th, 20:33.74) rounded out Corunna’s effort.
Max Baade of Owosso finished 40th (19:14.39), while Sam Perry of the Trojans ran 61st (20:34.50). Charlie Agnew (77th, 21:45.25), Corey Gates (82nd, 21:56.82) and Zachary Wieler (93rd, 24:35.69) completed Owosso’s scoring.
DURAND — Swartz Creek defeated Owosso 186-309 Wednesday during a Flint Metro League matchup at Holiday Meadows.
Audrey Doyle shot a 65 for the Trojans.
OWOSSO — Ionia defeated Owosso, 7-1, in boys tennis action Wednesday at Owosso.
The Trojans prevailed at No. 1 doubles as Desiree Mofield and Carter Kline topped Landon Duell and Harper Duell, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
The visitors swept the singles tests as Sam Eppler topped Everett McVay 6-0, 6-0; Miles Gregory defeated Zach Warth by default; Brett Peterson beat Lucas Crane 6-0, 6-0; and Austin Currigan defeated Ginger Golombisky, 6-1, 6-2.
Ionia’s Lucas Wandell and Christian Miller won at No. 2 doubles over Bryce Davis and Eden Ackley, 6-2, 6-2; Colter Clark and Elijah Hatfield of Ionia turned back Nick Nidiffer and Zane Zwolensky, 6-1, 6-3; and Ben Marhofer and Jake Whitney defeated Nate Anteau and Owen Skarich, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.
